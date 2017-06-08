Run, Wonder Woman! The Feminists Are After You!

In Wonder Woman, the new smash-hit superhero movie, audiences see Diana, our valiant heroine, transported from the idyllic and isolated all-female island of Themyscira to the gritty, violent, and often confusing world of man. Born with mysterious powers, Diana may be tough, but she's also baffled by much of what she discovers in the troubled Europe of World War One, including cultural mores, gender-based clothing restrictions, the tragedies of war, and revolving doors. I can't help but think that if Wonder Woman were dropped into our prosperous yet angst-filled 21st century, she might find something infinitely more baffling than smothering, multi-layered skirts ...