Qatar Finally Goes Too Far

Now that Qatar is embroiled in controversy with nearly the entire Sunni Islamic world, led by Saudi Arabia, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is suddenly at risk. You almost have to laugh, as this very fact reveals Saudi Arabia's considerable hard and soft power globally. The Qatar World Cup has been dogged by controversy since the day it was announced in 2012. But even years of international and humanitarian moral outrage could not do to Qatar what Saudi Arabia proved able to do almost instantly: isolate Qatar's ruling emir and take away his biggest soft-power achievement. The first controversy, which didn't ultimately threaten Qatar's World Cup, was how that nation won its hosting bid ...