Trump's Never-Ending Show of Contempt For His Voters

From William McGurn, a conservative columnist at the conservative Wall Street Journal, comes some conservative advice for Democrats: “You don’t win votes by showing contempt for voters.” It is a nice sentiment, but as the last presidential election proved, it is wrong. Just as surely as the hapless Blanche DuBois in “A Streetcar Named Desire” said she always “depended on the kindness of strangers,” so did Donald Trump rely on the gullibility of the electorate. Nothing shows contempt for the voters more than the willingness to lie to them.