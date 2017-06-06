It's the Hypocrisy, Stupid

Some concerned Democrats are worried that their party may have lost the key blue-wall states because of its elitism, manifested as disdain for Americans between the coasts. Perhaps emblematic of their worry is the strange metamorphosis of Hillary Clinton's two presidential campaigns. In 2008, as Bill Clinton 2.0, she drank boilermakers, bragged about bowling and shooting, boasted about her resonance with the white working class, and clobbered Obama on his Pennsylvania clingers speech ...