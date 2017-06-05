Easier to Make Promises Than Hard Decisions on Entitlements

JUN 5, 2017 - ALL presidents over-promise and under-deliver. We'll see how Donald Trump does on the delivery side, but indications are that the gap between promise and fulfillment will be wider than ever.Which brings us to the new president's first budget proposal, considered so unviable that it's likely not to fly even with his own political party controlling Congress. Trump means well: He really does intend to keep his promises, such as building a border wall that someone else pays for.He really does want to rein in federal spending, but good intentions don't move the needle. A sincere promise is just that â a promise made with sincerity.Trump's budget proposes a 13.5 percent cut in federal education spending and major cuts to