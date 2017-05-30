Limbaugh: American Voters Saved The Country In 2016

Rush Limbaugh follows up on his suggestion to stop watching the news and how doing so has improved his mood.



"I don’t know how many of you have taken up my suggestion. It was not a command. It was not an order. It was a suggestion. Just turn off the news, ’cause there isn’t any news anymore, just turn it off. I have going on now 10 days, you know, two five day weeks," Limbaugh said before he dove into his monologue.



Limbaugh explains why he believes American voters saved the country in 2016:





RUSH LIMBAUGH: See, I have a different narrative in the country here today, folks. My narrative is (and the facts support this narrative) American voters saved this country as we know it. My narrative is that Barack Obama is the one using intelligence agencies to spy on Americans. Barack Obama was the guy setting up back-channel communication links to the Iranians in order to do the prelude to a nuke deal that allows the Iranians to eventually have nuclear weapons. It was Barack Obama back channeling that. Barack Obama — even as a candidate — was doing such things.



Barack Obama was back channeling with Vladimir Putin via his foreign secretary at the time, Medvedev. Remember the old comment, the open mic? (paraphrased)”Hey, tell Vladimir to relax. I’ll have a little bit more flexibility after the election.” He was talking about reducing the American nuclear weapons arsenal. These are the kind of things that were destroying this country, not to mention the cultural rot that has been promoted, inspired, and amplified by the American left. This country was on the verge of being transformed away from its founding.



If Hillary Clinton had won in 2016, she would have been on the road to completing the Obama transformation. We wouldn’t have the Supreme Court justice nominee and confirmation that we got. We wouldn’t have any of the good things that Trump has done. You and I… In fact, this has always been my explanation of people about why there’s not unity on the Republican side in opposition to Democrats, why there’s not unity among conservatives. I’ve always told you it’s because — particularly in New York and Washington — Republicans, conservatives do not believe that we were in a crisis.



They don’t think we’re anywhere near losing the country. They think that you and I and people who believe that the last presidential election was gonna be determinative in the kind of county…? They laugh at that. They don’t think we’re anywhere near that kind of condition. “We’re not losing the country! You guys are crazy.” There’s a sizable component of the Republican Party that thinks that, and a sizable component of the northeastern conservative — call it media movement or what have you — simply do not believe that there’s this crisis because they don’t live it.



Where they live, they’re fine. There’s no crisis. They’re perpetual minority dwellers anyway, and they’re comfortable there. That’s their assigned role in life. But you and I, it’s a much different take. We’re on the verge of losing much of the foundation that defined this country. So that’s a big wall there or a big division when it comes to unity. Then you add, you know, the problems… (chuckle) I hear Mitch McConnell, “I just don’t seeee… I just don’t seeeeeeee… I just don’t see how I’m gonna get to 50 votes on this health care bill.” For crying out loud! Before they had the majority, they said, “Well, you know, we only have the House.



“We don’t have the White House, don’t have the Senate. We can’t really stop Obama.” So we gave the Senate. “Well, yeah, but now we don’t have 60 votes in the Senate.” So we gave them the Senate with 52 votes, and then the White House. And now they can’t… We’re back down to 50 votes they can’t find, not 60. Now we can’t even find 50, when we have 52 Senators on our side! Did you see where a bunch of eighth graders were in Washington on a field trip and half of them refused to pose for a picture with Paul Ryan? I saw some video of these eighth graders, and listened to them talk about why (chuckles) and I swear they were robots.



They were repeating what they have to be hearing in class from their teachers — and, perhaps, also at home. (interruption) Yeah, I mean, it was eighth graders. How old are you in eighth grade, 14? (interruption) How old’s an eighth grader? I forgot. Thirteen, 14? I mean, it was literal… It was the same kind of hate that you hear out of Maxine Waters — who really did some hate on a constituent in California. We have that audio sound bite coming up. Eighth graders, folks, half of them. One of these kids (impression), “I just couldn’t see myself standing in a photo with a man who puts his party ahead of country.”



An eighth grader? The Speaker of the House puts his party ahead of the country? Where does an eighth grader get that? Has to be… They don’t come out of the womb thinking things like that, and they’re not that far out of the womb in the eighth grade. I mean, they’re still largely the product of influence, inculcation, indoctrination, propaganda. So, yeah, my narrative is — and it’s supported by the facts — that American voters, you, saved the country as we know it. It was Obama and his team that were purposely undermining the America that we all love.



There’s always gonna be an America, but there are some people that don’t like it, never have liked it and want it to be much different. And Obama led that group. Spying on… We now know, by the way, we have a pretty good idea that it was John Brennan (who voted for the Communist Party candidate 1980) that got all this started. It was John Brennan who went to Obama, said, “We’ve got a basis here for…” Not a premise, not evidence. “We have a basis for spying on Trump and his campaign, for the purposes of destroying him,” and it didn’t stop after Trump won the presidency.



The spying and the efforts to destroy continued. Hillary Clinton would have covered all of that up, but voters blew up the plan. It was Obama and Hillary who represented the clear and present threat to the democratic processes that underlie our republic, not Trump, not Jared Kushner, not Paul Manafort, not Cory Lewandowski. (chuckles) I mean, it’s striking, the names that are continually targeted by assassination hit squad. Has anybody else noticed the pattern starting with the early days of Trump’s campaign, where the media decide they’re gonna take down a member of his circle?



Not the Democrats, folks. Who was the first to tell you…? Remember how revolutionary an idea you thought it was? Who was the first to tell you that Democrat Party’s an afterthought now? Electorally, it hardly exists. They keep losing elections. But they’re not running the left anymore. The media is. That’s the engine, the fuel and the engine. They’re the ones mounting this hit squad, not the Democrats. The Democrats are just along for the ride.