Saudi King Salman: Khomeini's 1979 Iranian Revolution Is Responsible For The Growth Of Terrorism

Saudi King Salman introduces President Trump at the first Arab-American summit in Saudi Arabia.



He said that by cooperating, peace-loving nations can easily "refute the frail claims of terrorists" and "the hopes and aspirations of our people are huge, and our responsibilities to acheive them are great."



King Salman said his country rejects extremism and will work to stop the financing and sources of terrorism, "this scourge that poses a danger to all of humanity."



"Achieving peace and evdelopment for all of humanity -- This is what our straightforward Islamic religion confirms," he added. "We will stand united to fight the forces of evil and extremism, whatever their sources are, in response to the dictates of our Islamic religion. Islam was and will always be a religion of mercy, tolerance, and coexistence. As confirmed by brilliant precedents. In its prosperous times, Islam provided the best examples of coexistence and harmony... however we see today, some presumed muslims seek to present a distorted picture of religion -- a picture that seeks to conflate this great religion with violence."



He continued: "We say to our Muslim brothers and sisters, sons and daughters everywhere, one of the most important goals of Islamic Sharia is protecting life, and there is no honor in protecting murder. Islamis a religion of peace and tolerance and urges its followers to develop the Earth, and forbids them to corrupt it. It considers killing an innocent soul, tantamount of killing all humanity."



"These odious acts are attempts to exploit Islam as a cover for political purposes to flame hatred, extremism, hatred, terrorism, and conflicts... such as Hezbollah, the Houthis, Da'esh, al-Qaeda, and many others.



"The Iranian regime has been the spearhead of global terrorism since the Khomeini revolution until now. We have been in this coutnry 300 years, and have known no terrorism or extremism, until the Khomeini revolution began in 1979. Iran has turned down all good neighborliness... it has responded with criminal practices and interference in the affairs of other countries."



"The Iranian regime thought that our silence was weakness, and our wisdom was retreat, until we have enough of its hostile practies, as we witness in Yemen and other countries in the region," he said.



"We have succeeded in confronting terrorist actions foiling many terroirst attempts, we have also helped our brothers and friends around the world to avoid plots targeting the security and stability."



"Dear brothers and friends, in our continued efforts at confronting terrorism, the GCC states concluded today an historic agreement with the United States of America to adopt strict measures to target financing terrorism, by establishing a center in Riyadh to target terrorism financing."



"We look forward to more countries joining this agreement," he said. "This agreement will be a model to follow based on our existing efforts in this regard. I confirm on behalf of my brothers, the attending leaders of the Islamic countries, that we will be firm in finding anyone who financed terrorism in any way shape or form, and bring them to justice."