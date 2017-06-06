Jorge Washington? How Democrats Exploit Hispanics

Univision anchor and noted President Trump antagonist Jorge Ramos recently interviewed convicted terrorist Oscar López Rivera, who appeared alongside Illinois Congressman Luis Gutierrez. The Chicago Democrat had the gall to place Lopez Rivera in the freedom-loving pantheon right alongside America’s Founding Fathers:

“If this were the war for the independence of the United States, of the 13 Colonies, Oscar Lopez-Rivera, in the London newspapers, they would have said the same of him that they said of George Washington,” Gutierrez said of the erstwhile leader of FALN, the Puerto Rican separatist organization with a history of violence.

This is an absurd historical comparison. It’s also offensive to the victims of terrorism and, given the location of FALN’s deadliest bombing, deeply ironic.

George Washington led an army of citizen soldiers empowered by the will of the people and chartered by duly elected political leaders. It prosecuted its aims by following established rules of war against military targets. When it was over, the general who had defeated the vaunted British Empire on the battlefield announced he was voluntarily relinquishing the army he’d built. “If he does that,” exclaimed an astonished King George III, “he will be the greatest man in the world!”

FALN, by contrast, waged a terror campaign against innocent civilians and police officers far closer to the tactics of ISIS than those the Continental Army.

Although López Rivera wasn’t directly involved, in 1975 an FALN bomb full of nails killed four lunch patrons and injured 40 at Fraunces Tavern in lower Manhattan. Among the dead was Frank Connor, whose son Joseph was only 9 years old at the time. “His group murdered my father,” Joseph Connor said recently. “He is a sworn terrorist … was convicted of bombings in Chicago. He tried to escape from prison with machine guns and plastic explosives, where he was going to kill the guards. And Chicago is going to put up a sign in his honor?”

New York City has joined in the lunacy, inviting Lopez Rivera to march at the June 11 Puerto Rican Day parade, to the consternation of police groups, veterans, and even liberal Gov. Andrew Cuomo. But City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito is standing firm in her adulation for this terrorist. She has referred to López Rivera as a “hero” and a “prisoner of war”—notwithstanding the fact that his group badly maimed three police officers in her city in 1982– and that the unrepentant Lopez Rivera has never disavowed violence or displayed a shred of remorse.

President Clinton offered López Rivera clemency along with other convicted FALN terrorists in 1999—provided they agreed to promise not to use violence to further their political aims. All but López Rivera agreed to these terms. Nonetheless, three days before leaving office, President Obama commuted his sentence and he was released from prison two weeks ago after serving 35 years behind bars.

Three-and-a-half decades is a long time to be incarcerated. Perhaps it’s for the best. But doesn’t the adoration for this man among progressive politicians seem like misdirection? It’s easier to embrace avant-garde leftist causes and pseudo-celebrities than do the hard work of actually helping the Hispanic communities in this country. From my experiences as the son of an immigrant and as a 2016 surrogate for the Trump campaign, I am convinced that Latinos’ chief political concerns center on prosperity and safety for our communities.

Unfortunately, recent news is bad on both of those scores. Take the wealth disparity between Hispanic households and those of Anglo families. After decades of narrowing, the gap has widened over the past decade. Currently the average non-Hispanic white household commands 10 times the net worth of the average Hispanic one.

Once Rep. Gutierrez finishes hanging up the terrorist’s honorary street sign, he might notice that 20 percent of young (aged 20-24) Hispanic men in Chicago are neither in school nor employed. For Hispanic women in Chicago the future looks similarly bleak, as only 16 percent of enrolled public school freshman Latinas will earn a college degree by their mid-20s.

Simultaneously, violent crime, after decades in decline, has turned markedly higher recently and afflicts far too many communities of color. In particular, the rise of the vicious MS-13 gang terrorizes Latino neighborhoods from Los Angeles to Long Island.

So while mayors like Rahm Emanuel and Bill de Blasio focus on so-called “Sanctuary City” movements and honor convicted terrorists, too many Latinos face diminished economic opportunity, communities beset by growing violence, and children attending failing schools.

In George Washington’s day, a man like López Rivera would have been hanged. And yet, America’s first president envisioned precisely this kind of naked pandering in our country’s future—if we divided into partisan political parties, which happened even before he left office. Even then, Congress was populated by Americans who didn’t see the big picture. At a famous ceremony at Fraunces Tavern—the very building where FALN targeted and murdered innocent civilians—Gen. Washington bade farewell to his officers on December 4, 1783. Congress had furloughed four-fifths of Washington’s officer corps without so much as a thank-you note and reneged on the pensions for these men.

That night, Washington raised his glass in a toast to them: “With a heart full of love and gratitude, I now take leave of you,” he said. “I most devoutly wish that your latter days may be as prosperous and happy as your former ones have been glorious and honorable.” Those men were the freedom fighters, not cowards who set up bombs to kill and main innocent people.