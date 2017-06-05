Paris Lessons; Messenger-in-Chief; Russian Nuclear Buildup; Cool Hand Ike

Good morning, it’s Monday, June 5, 2017. Amid a pre-dawn storm on this date in 1944, U.S. Army Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower made the short trip from his encampment outside Portsmouth, England to an estate in the village of Southwick. Although it was only a mile trek from his headquarters to Southwick House, “Ike” realized as he rode in driving rain and whipping wind that he’d made the right call in postponing the invasion of Normandy by one day.

Now, as Eisenhower met with the key commanders -- British Gen. Bernard Montgomery, Adm. Sir Bertram Ramsay, Lt. Gen. Walter Bedell Smith, and several others -- he had to make the same call again. To launch the invasion or not? Another postponement probably meant waiting until June 19, a delay Eisenhower characterized as having consequences “almost too bitter to contemplate.”

Among the decorated officers in that room at Southwick House, the most important was a mere captain: Scotland-born Royal Air Force meteorologist James Martin Stagg. Capt. Stagg had been predicting a window of tolerable weather on the morning of June 6, 1944. What Ike wanted to know as they convened around 4 a.m. on the fateful morning of June 5 was if Stagg’s prediction still held. Making no promises, Stagg said it did.

So what did Dwight Eisenhower, the supreme allied commander, say in response? The short answer is that we don’t know exactly, just as history isn’t clear on the precise time of the meeting, how many officers were there, whether Ike was standing or sitting as he decided, and how long Ike took after canvassing his comrades before issuing his famous order. Eisenhower estimated it was 30 to 45 seconds. Gen. “Beetle” Smith thought it was five minutes.

Did Eisenhower say, “OK, let ’er rip,” which is how Adm. Ramsay recalled it? In his memoir, Beetle Smith recalled Ike saying, “Well, we’ll go!” Ike himself gave half a dozen different versions, sometimes in the same account. Early Eisenhower biographer Kenneth S. Davis, used this wording: “All right, we move.” In a 1964 interview with Walter Cronkite, Ike put it this way: “OK, we’ll go.”

In the middle of “the American century,” three five-star Army generals dominated the international scene. George Marshall, Douglas MacArthur, and Dwight Eisenhower were never friends, but their interactions and interdependence helped win a global war against fascism. Only one of this trio made it to the White House, although they all made the cover of Time.

The formal Marshall slipped and called Eisenhower “Ike” only once in their association -- notwithstanding their almost father-son relationship. Eisenhower clerked for the vainglorious MacArthur for a long time -- and got exactly one promotion for his trouble -- and when MacArthur reportedly dismissed Ike as “the best secretary I ever had,” Eisenhower riposted, “I studied dramatics under MacArthur for seven years.”

All this is by way of saying that when Dwight Eisenhower gave the okay for the D-Day invasion to proceed 73 years ago this morning, he didn’t say anything histrionic -- certainly nothing resembling MacArthur’s famous “I shall return!” when evacuating the Philippines. It wasn’t Ike’s nature to talk like that, and it’s the reason nobody quite remembers how he gave the order to invade France. But give the order he did.

Was Eisenhower nervous? We know that he was, no matter how much outward calm he exhibited, because of a note he wrote that same day.

It’s a note known by historians as the “In Case of Failure Message.”

“Our landings in the Cherbourg-Havre area have failed to gain a satisfactory foothold and I have withdrawn the troops,” it began. “My decision to attack at this time and place was based upon the best information available. The troops, the air, and the navy did all that bravery and devotion to duty could do. If any blame or fault attaches to the attempt, it is mine alone.”

Needless to say, Eisenhower never had to deliver those words. But the tip-off that he was under tremendous strain came in a minor typo in the note. Eisenhower dated it “July 5, 1944,” instead of “June 5, 1944.”

Occasionally, historical figures do this kind of thing. It’s what poker players call “a tell.” In so doing, they remind us that great leaders inspire their contemporaries by somehow simultaneously walking among them and above them at the same time. It’s not easy to do.

Once while in camp, George Washington came across Continental Army soldiers playing an early version of baseball. Gen. Washington stopped and watched, creating an impasse: The men invited their commander to play, which he realized he shouldn’t do. Yet, out of respect, the troops wouldn’t continue their game with Washington standing there. So he retreated reluctantly to his own tent.

Eleven years after D-Day, on another rainy June morning, two presidents cast a nervous eye at the skies, which were deluging central Pennsylvania with rain. This was a potential problem for Milton Eisenhower, president of Penn State University, and his brother Dwight, who was president of the United States -- and the 1955 Penn State commencement speaker that day.

Milton asked his older sibling: Should we shorten the ceremony and move it inside?

“You decide,” Ike responded with a shrug. “I haven’t worried about the weather since June 6, 1944.”

As Evan Thomas noted in his excellent book, “Ike’s Bluff,” this wasn’t technically true. Dwight Eisenhower had worried about the weather at the Battle of the Bulge, for one thing. And as an avid golfer, he worried about it just about every spring and summer weekend in Washington while in the White House.

“But it was useful,” Thomas noted, “to make others think that he was imperturbable.”

It was a characteristic that helped Americans win a war in the first half of 1940s and win the peace in the second half of the 1950s. It’s a trait we could use more of today, and not only in the Oval Office.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com