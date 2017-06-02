White House Messaging Problem Is the Messenger-in-Chief

President Trump strolled out to the Rose Garden Thursday to announce his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord but began instead by extending his thoughts and prayers to the people of Manila where a terror attack was unfolding. This news he somberly reported, offering to provide updates later. According to NBC News, a U.S. intelligence official said Trump was “freelancing” about the incident, which police said was a robbery attempt, and that “a laugh went up in the Situation Room” when the president made his comment.

One CNN report indicated that National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster briefed the president on the situation before he stepped to the microphone, but it isn’t likely he recommended the boss comment on an unconfirmed and unfolding event. Later, an unnamed staffer reportedly claimed their boss, a ravenous cable news consumer, had been “briefed that media reports indicated that ISIS had taken credit,” but it doesn't appear anyone recommended the president comment on the incident; he just went for it.

The many different “spokespeople” for President Trump, including press secretary Sean Spicer, counselor Kellyanne Conway, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and even Vice President Mike Pence, have gotten used to cleaning up after the boss, and even taking the blame. All of them, except Pence, live life on the ropes at the White House, hearing that they’re on the verge of being fired or are dead-weight employees who have lost all their influence.

Mike Dubke, the communications director for the administration these last three months, is stepping down. David Bossie and/or Corey Lewandowski may take command of a new “war room” built to counter the gush of leaks about the escalating investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 election and links to the Trump campaign. Much time will be invested in this endeavor, money will be spent, and energy will be consumed by more infighting born of distrust (Lewandowski was fired a year ago, largely because Trump’s daughter and son-in-law couldn’t stand him). But it's all a waste.

Four months in, the Trump presidency is now officially embattled, but not because of a press problem or a communications failure. It’s because almost every negative episode can be traced back to the president’s behavior. The crisis cannot be massaged -- it’s a Trump management problem.

Republicans who rationalized Trump would change once in office have watched his leadership-by-impulse play out the way they feared it would. They know that this man, now 70 years old, is going to do what he wants in the moment, and tweet his outrage and insecurity no matter what it does to his agenda, the office itself, the Republican majorities in Congress, our alliances overseas, or the threats we face -- and there ain’t a press aide, chief of staff, wise man, graybeard, daughter, son-in-law or attorney who can stop him.

The firing of James Comey as FBI director epitomizes just how the 45th president’s self-destructive behavior can turn a good thing bad in no time. Trump took something perfectly politically safe and torched it. He could have fired Comey at any time in a measured way -- the man had broken protocol and inserted himself into the 2016 election (the Democrats are hypocrites about it all). But instead, he first insisted Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein craft a memo outlining Comey’s liabilities, and then he had his press staff blame the entire firing on the memo, causing Rosenstein to push back and nearly quit. Then Pence joined the chorus and repeated seven times to reporters that the president took the recommendation of Rosenstein, only for Trump to give NBC an interview in which he said he was actually set on firing Comey before talking to Rosenstein or Attorney General Jeff Sessions because of the Russia investigation.

Rosenstein felt set up, the vice president was thrown under the bus along with the communications staff, and the president conceded he fired the man because he was investigating his campaign. Most alarming is that Trump clearly dismissed the advice of his White House counsel. In the letter to Comey that Trump’s personal bodyguard hand-delivered to the FBI director, Trump indulged these words that no lawyer would have permitted him to include: “I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation.” So much for Don McGahn.

It’s hard to know how returning to a campaign style/“let Trump be Trump” Lewandowski strategy would help the president pivot to governing in the precious two months before the August recess, when budget deadlines and internal GOP divisions threaten prospects for passage of a repeal and replacement of Obamacare and even a downsized version of tax reform. But Trump loves a fight, and with his agenda stalled and revelations about the Russia investigation being leaked by the day, combat is a return to his comfort zone. Still, there persists the narrative about controlling the narrative, so outside counsel has been hired to respond to questions about the Russia probes.

Expensive attorneys paid to take the heat off Spicer with Russia questions can’t help much if Trump continues to send out destructive tweets in his pajamas. A few days ago, out of nowhere, he sent a tweet defensive of former policy consultant Carter Page, whom Trump’s staff has worked strenuously to publicly characterize as some drifter who had nothing to do with the campaign and whom Trump has never met.

Suddenly impatient with the crawling pace of the legislative process, Trump appealed in another tweet this week to Republican senators -- “good people all” -- to “quickly get together and pass a new (repeal and replace) HEALTHCARE bill. Add saved $’s.” Not one Republican spoke on the record about what adding “saved $’s” meant, because they didn't know, and neither did Spicer, who deflected a question about it at a briefing. Trump also Twitter-spewed about abolishing the filibuster, which he indicated Democrats would do if they had the chance, and urged the GOP to do so to “get health care and TAX CUTS approved, fast and easy.” This forced the Senate majority leader to issue a statement informing the president that the process by which they intend to pass health care and tax reform, known as reconciliation, requires only 51 votes and is therefore protected from the filibuster.

All this could be avoided, and wouldn’t require a world-class press staff. It just requires someone being able to say no to President Trump. But no one does, because no one can.