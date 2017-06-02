Leaving Paris; Weathering WH Storms; New Podcast Episode; Rallying 'Round the Flag

Good morning, it’s Friday, June 2, 2017. Seventy-three years ago today, M. Clyde Whirty, a sailor assigned to the U.S. Navy’s 6th Naval Beach Battalion, was inspecting the bulldozer he would drive on the beaches of Normandy.

Clyde’s bulldozer was easy to spot: It was the one sporting an American flag, which had been given to him by an aide to Queen Elizabeth during the royals’ visit to U.S. troops preparing to cross the English Channel.

In five days’ time, the Whirty family back in Maine would observe the young man’s 19th birthday without him. In four days’ time, he’d be on French soil. His comrades thought that flag made it less likely Clyde would live to see 19. A pal in his unit said the flag would be a bull’s-eye for German snipers.

As historian Thomas B. Allen related in his riveting account of D-Day, Whirty merely shrugged and replied, “If they kill me, they won’t kill someone else.” Although this sounds fatalistic, more likely it reflected the confidence of a typical 18-year-old, red-blooded American male in that era. In any event, that flag proved more a talisman than a target.

Immediately upon landing at Omaha Beach on D-Day, the Navy bulldozer driven by 18-year-old Merrill Clyde Whirty was disabled by a land mine. Clyde took the U.S flag from his cab and found a second bulldozer that had stopped because its driver had been shot dead. When an enemy’s artillery shell put that bulldozer out of commission, he took his flag to a third earthmover that had been abandoned in the sand.

“By the end of the day,” wrote Thomas B. Allen, “Clyde was on his fourth bulldozer and still doing his job -- clearing the way for the infantry.”

On June 7, 1944 -- D-Day Plus One -- Clyde celebrated his 19th birthday. He survived the war, too, and 71 more birthdays after that.

Five years ago, when I wrote about Clyde Whirty for the first time, I called his home but missed him. He’d gone out on an errand doing, I suppose, what any 86-year-old member of the Greatest Generation does on a nice spring morning.

After serving in Europe, he saw combat in the Pacific Theater and returned home from the war with a Purple Heart. He attended college in Maine, moved to Connecticut, got married and helped raise four kids, worked for 39 years in a West Hartford firm that made aircraft components, coached his sons in Little League, got divorced, found love again late in life, drove a school bus in retirement, rooted for the New York Yankees in baseball and New York Giants in football, but the Boston Celtics in basketball. He indulged himself with a passion for convertibles, which he drove in town parades, sometimes with American flags.

“He was, of course,” his obituary noted, “his children’s and grandchildren’s number one fan.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com