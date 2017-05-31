Poor Memorials; Iran-Contra Lessons; Power Grid Scrutiny; Much Ado About 'Nothing'

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Twenty-seven years ago today, NBC aired an episode of “Seinfeld,” launching a profitable and entertaining sitcom about the mundane life challenges of young singles living on New York’s Upper West Side.

If that doesn’t sound too exciting, it wasn’t. The writing of the show, produced by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, carried it, along with a couple of other attributes -- one obvious, the other less so. For starters, the actors were funny and the subject matter their characters wrestled with was just believable enough to hold our attention.

For instance, in the May 31, 1990 episode (which followed the pilot a year earlier of “The Seinfeld Chronicles”), Jerry flirts with a woman at a party. He knows where she works, but neglects to get her full name, let alone her phone number, and decides to solve this problem by staking out her office and pretending to run into her “accidentally.”

You can see why some critics called the sitcom “a show about nothing.”

Although they finally relented and incorporated the “show about nothing” meme into a “Seinfeld” episode,” Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David were puzzled at this rap against their sitcom. For one thing, the underlying premise of “Seinfeld” was obvious to them: It was a show exploring how comedians get their material. It was also a show about friendship among unmarried young adults. The success of “Friends,” another successful series that came along midway through the nine-year run of “Seinfeld,” demonstrated the appeal of this conceit.

But there was something else underlying the attraction of these two shows. In the 14-year period between the premiere of “Seinfeld” and when “Friends” went off the air, the United States invaded Iraq, impeached a president, held an election in which the winner lost, was attacked on our own soil with great loss of life, invaded Iraq again, and experienced historic levels of political polarization. If watching shows about “nothing” helped get Americans through it all, who could blame us?

Three years ago, the midterm election during President Obama’s second term was dubbed by some commentators as the “Seinfeld” election -- a “campaign about nothing.”

“This has become an election about small things,” Obama’s former strategist David Axelrod said in a television interview. “It’s a tactical election.”

Axelrod’s observation was interesting for a couple of reasons: First, he made it on NBC, the network of “Seinfeld” and “Friends.” Also, he knew what he was talking about. After running an uplifting and aspirational campaign to get Obama elected in 2008, Axelrod directed a tactical and often mean-spirited re-election campaign in 2012

By 2014, the president was reaping what he had sown: Although Obama received 51 percent of the vote against Mitt Romney, his job approval rating in the home stretch of the midterm campaign stood at just above 42 percent.

“I am not on the ballot this fall,” the president told supporters. “But make no mistake: These policies are on the ballot. Every single one of them.”

Intended to rally the Democratic Party’s liberal base to show up at the polls, this was not necessarily a pitch that appealed to independent voters because Barack Obama, with his charisma and great life story, was generally more popular than his policies. Today, as members of Congress gear up for next year’s midterms, Obama’s successor faces an inverse calculation: Donald Trump, at least for now, is far less well-liked than his policies. And in politics, that is not nothing.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com