Memorial Day Messages That Miss Who We Are

On Memorial Day, the Washington Nationals played the San Francisco Giants in the first of a 10-game West Coast road trip. Nationals’ starting pitcher, Tanner Roark, threw seven shutout innings, and the Nationals led 2-0 going into the eighth inning, the moment when dread creeps into the psyche of Nats’ fans as a slight lead is handed to an unreliable bullpen. As it happened, this particular late inning would be remembered for a more colorful event than another blown save.

Giants’ relief pitcher Hunter Strickland took the mound, and had gotten the first two batters out when Bryce Harper came to the plate. The two have history, as they say. Harper had homered off Strickland in Games 1 and 4 of a National League Division Series in 2014. The reliever purportedly had taken offense at the manner in which Harper had watched both of his towering shots leave the park before beginning his trot around the bases.

To most people watching the game, Harper’s behavior hadn’t been notably disrespectful. So, it was embarrassment, one assumes, rather than poor sportsmanship that had upset Strickland. Anyway, since the Giants had won both games, and the division series, and went on to win the World Series, surely whatever umbrage Strickland had taken, fairly or not, would have been long forgotten by Monday’s game.

It hadn’t.

Strickland hadn’t faced Harper again until Monday’s game. Evidently, he’s nursed a grudge against the Nats’ slugger the entire three years. He fired his first pitch, a 98-mile-per-hour fastball, two feet off the plate right at Harper’s hip. A provoked Harper charged the mound, where the two traded a few ineffectual punches, if one can call them that, before both benches cleared and Harper was pulled from the melee by a teammate. It took four Giants to wrestle an enraged, flailing Strickland into the locker room, where one hopes a strong sedative was promptly administered.

Why, I wondered as Strickland made a spectacle of himself, would an adult who plays baseball in the major leagues not be satisfied enough with his immense good fortune to keep small disappointments and slights in perspective, and develop at least an average measure of self-control?

I’m a lot older than Strickland, in the later innings of life, so to speak. I’m blessed with family, friends and material comforts. I would have loved to have been a professional ballplayer, but I’m glad I’m not Hunter Strickland. I’d hate to be so captive to petty resentments and wounded pride. What a waste of good fortune, of life.

I thought the same when I read a tweet written on Memorial Day by Kurt Schlichter, columnist, lawyer, retired Army officer, and angry Donald Trump apologist. “Why did I … and still do support President Trump?” he asked. “Because f --k liberals. We win, they lose. Nothing else matters.”

I’m not easily disheartened by provocative rhetoric. And I get the appeal of debating by hurling insults on Twitter. I enjoy it myself not infrequently. But, good grief, man, is that really all there is to your politics? Tribalism and blind contempt for your opponents? Nothing else matters? Really? No sense that as citizens of the same republic we might have somewhat more in common than we have dividing us?

Schlichter is closer to me in age than is Strickland. I can’t imagine reaching his age and having that as your creed or the purpose of your politics. What a waste of an intellect, of a public life.

A certain perverse logic is at play here, though. The president whom Schlichter defends for the sake of discomfiting liberals is the exemplar of a life bereft of a purpose higher than avenging slights, real and imagined. He’s 70 years old, and exhibits the thoughtfulness, impulse control and empathy of a middle-school bully. Trump desperately insists he is great, fantastic, the best – apparently to keep his insecurities at bay. Making his aides offer fulsome tributes to his make-believe gloriousness like they were North Korean newscasters. Blaming subordinates, the media, the “deep state” for the predictable consequences of his own boorish behavior.

Trump is deficient in so many virtues, but the most glaring deficiency is an inability to be humble.

Humility is the awareness that should shape our ideals, and our engagement with our fellow human beings, the awareness that we have as much dignity as any other person, and not one bit more.

Without it we cannot find satisfaction beyond fleeting pleasure or a feeling more motivating than anger. Whatever our talents and achievements we are merely the sum of our resentments and insecurities. We cannot really love others. We cannot fix ourselves. And the men and women whose sacrifice we are meant to honor on Memorial Day are a rebuke to our wasted life.