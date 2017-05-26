Montana Takeaways; Politics and Food; Knife Law Reforms; the Honorable George Lucas

Good morning, it’s Friday, May 26, 2017. Forty years ago today, U.S. newspapers carried reviews of a new science fiction movie released the day before by 20th Century Fox. With a handful of exceptions, these appraisals were glowing.

Although few commentators immediately grasped the cultural phenomenon of “Star Wars,” most understood what a sensational motion picture George Lucas had produced. Boston Globe film critic Bruce McCabe, for one, deemed it “a gorgeous, fantastic toy, a marvelous science fiction film that anyone can enjoy, sci-fi fan or not.”

Noting that the 33-year-old Lucas had made his directing debut with the autobiographical “American Graffiti,” McCabe added that the new movie “projects a ‘Graffiti’-like innocence and zest, along with a determination to keep you entertained and enchanted for almost every minute of its two hours.”

Even the highbrow critics of the New York Times found the sheer magnetism of “Star Wars” irresistible. Vincent Canby began his May 26, 1977 review this way: “‘Star Wars,’ George Lucas's first film since his terrifically successful ‘American Graffiti,’ is the movie that the teenagers in ‘American Graffiti’ would have broken their necks to see.” Canby went on to extol the special-effects wonders of the movie as well as it’s iconic bar scene.

“Star Wars” generated numerous sequels and prequels, untold billions of dollars in revenue, and an array of words, phrases, images, and attitudes that have entered the English lexicon and the bloodstream of American mass culture. But there’s a little-remembered story about how this picture came into existence that I’d like to focus on this morning. At a time when our shared national value appears to be monetary greed, it’s a story of financial rectitude.

Memorial Day weekend in 1977 was a very good one for 20th Century Fox, as moviegoers flocked to the theaters and multiplexes to take in this swashbuckling space odyssey that had sprung from the mind of young filmmaker George Lucas.

“It wasn’t like a movie opening,” Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia, later told Time magazine. “It was like an earthquake.”

But it was a tremblor that had been a while in the making.

Four years earlier, 20th Century Fox Vice President Alan Ladd Jr. had watched the rough cut of “American Graffiti.” Ladd concluded -- not unreasonably -- that George Lucas, still 28 years old at the time, was a storyteller of uncommon promise. So Ladd did what any self-respecting studio exec would do: He tried to sign Lucas up for a future project or two. It proved not to be a hard sell.

“I saw ‘American Graffiti’ one morning at 9 o’clock and called George that afternoon,” Ladd later related to New York Times’ Hollywood correspondent Aljean Harmetz. “I told him I very much wanted to do something with him, did he have any ideas?”

Lucas told Ladd that he had something in mind called “Star Wars,” but it was all in his head -- not a word of it was yet on paper. Ladd agreed on the spot to pay Lucas $15,000 for a screenplay. The first treatment sent by Lucas was an embarrassment of riches: Ladd took one look at it and said presciently, “There [were] enough stories in his draft to make several other complete motion pictures.”

Eventually, the screenplay for “Star Wars” was completed. It took three years and entailed a couple of other minor payments, and when it was finally done Lucas said he’d need $8.5 million to produce the thing. This was in the spring of 1976, and 20th Century Fox was strapped: Its Christmas movies the winter before had mostly flopped, and the sum Lucas needed was significant.

But here’s what helped convince the studio to give Lucas the money: his integrity.

“Even after ‘American Graffiti became film history, George never once came in and said, ‘Now I’m worth 10 times than I was when you made the deal with me,’” Ladd related. “His attitude was, ‘I made a deal, I’ll stick to it.’ We can’t have paid him more than $25,000 for three years of work.”

And so, when Ladd told 20th Century Fox chief Dennis C. Stanfill that the studio should commit more than $8 million to a young filmmaker with an unusual idea for a movie featuring no established stars, Stanfill agreed -- and did so, at least in part, because young George Lucas had already proven his character to 20th Century Fox executives.

