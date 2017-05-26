In the Age of Trump, Politics and Food Do Mix

Each week, RCP's “Politics Is Everything” podcast examines how politics in the era of Donald Trump is having an impact on an industry or issue. This week's episode spotlights the food and restaurant industry.

Pope Francis set the Internet ablaze this week after he asked the Slovenian-born Melania Trump whether she fed her husband potica, a traditional pastry from her homeland. The brief exchange between his holiness and the first lady could result in potica becoming a hot item at restaurants in Washington, D.C., and beyond.

Some restaurants in the nation’s capital and around the country have already added Trump-themed items to their food and drink menus, as they sometimes do with candidates and new presidents. But Trump’s controversial stances and rhetoric surrounding immigration have created a new sense of political activism in the restaurant industry, particularly among celebrity chefs.

“There are so many political issues that touch the food and restaurant industry — from immigration, to health care, to trade policy to the environment," says Maura Judkis, food and culture reporter for the Washington Post. "Because of this administration's immigration policies and the unique circumstances of the president's business, restaurant owners and workers are becoming politically active in ways that we really haven't seen before."

On the business front, for example, Cork Wine Bar and Market in Washington brought a suit against the new Trump International Hotel earlier this spring, arguing that it creates unfair competition.

And since Trump’s inauguration, restaurants around the country are seeking “sanctuary status” for immigrant employees. In February, the restaurant industry was a top participant in the “Day Without Immigrants” protest. According to a Pew research study, undocumented immigrants make up 11 percent of workers in the U.S. food service industry.

“Immigration is a fascinating subject in the world of hospitality, labor and employment relations," says David Sherwyn, a labor attorney and a professor at the Cornell School of Hospitality. “Everybody agrees -- the industry agrees — whether it's Republicans, Democrats … that we need immigration reform, that immigrants are a vital part of our industry.”

Trump’s campaign rhetoric on immigration was at the center of a legal battle with celebrity chef Jose Andres. In 2015, the immigrant from Spain withdrew from a deal to open a restaurant in Trump’s D.C. hotel. Andres argued the candidate’s stances would turn away staff and patrons. His withdrawal prompted Trump to bring a breach-of-contract lawsuit. Another famed chef, Geoffrey Zakarian, also withdrew from his plans at the hotel, triggering more legal action from Trump. Last month, both suits were settled out of court.

Andres was particularly active during the 2016 presidential contest, and invoked his immigrant story while campaigning for Hillary Clinton.

Some industry experts warn that there are economic risks when restaurants become too political. "Americans today still believe restaurants are here to serve food and not to serve political perspective," says Darren Tristano, president of Technomic, a research and consulting firm. "Doing the right thing — socially, economically, and even in supporting consumer community -- is very important. But when you start to take a political stand in a very polarizing way, you really do take great risks ... because there is always a group that will disagree with you and will likely avoid your restaurant."

Tristano says the shaky political climate can have an impact on the restaurant industry in other ways, too. "The latest political climate has created a sense of uncertainty with the American consumer," he says. "Because of that, consumers are tightening their belts and spending less, despite a good economy, employment rates are low, confidence is high, gas prices are pretty low for historical purposes." He also has seen rising student debt among young people, who typically like to dine out, affecting their discretionary spending.

At the same time, some consumers are getting politically active through a novel avenue: restaurant reviews. The marketing software company Signpost has been keeping tabs on a trend of people leaving bad reviews of Trump restaurants and properties. They found the negative reviews are outpacing the positive ones, 60 percent to 40 percent. Signpost estimates online reviews could cost the Trump organization over $60 million in losses.

Restaurateurs, chefs, and food and beverage companies aren’t exactly strangers to politics. For example, “Top Chef” host Tom Colicchio has been particularly active when it comes to food policy, labor issues and the environment. During the 2016 presidential campaign, he launched the group Plate of the Union to highlight these concerns.

According to data crunched by the Center for Responsive Politics, the food and beverage industry has given nearly $170 million in federal campaign donations since 1990. And nearly 70 percent of that total has gone to Republicans. Related corporations have pushed back against regulations regarding nutrition and food labeling, the center noted in its analysis. Industry insiders are keeping a close eye on food and worker policies in this new administration, including environmental issues, food assistance programs, and the minimum wage.

Beyond the campaigns, lawsuits and legislation, the impact of Donald Trump has weakened the old adage about not mixing politics and mealtime conversation. Judkis says she has seen food tours highlighting the cuisine of countries named in the administration's travel ban, and supper clubs designed around political news and activism.

“One really interesting result of our political discourse is that people understand now that food can be a way to have tough conversations, very non-threatening, over a nice dinner and have a civil conversation," Judkis says. "We might see more ways that food is being used to promote more understanding.”