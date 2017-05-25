RNC's McDaniel Urges Party Focus Amid WH 'Distractions'

“We can’t let the distractions of what’s happening here in Washington take us away from putting meaningful legislation in place that affects people’s everyday lives,” McDaniel told RCP.

Ronna McDaniel knew what she signed up for when she took the reins as chair of the Republican National Committee earlier this year.

Unlike her predecessor Reince Priebus, who chaired the RNC during a Democratic presidency, McDaniel would be working for and with a Republican president — her legacy tethered to and tangled up with Donald Trump. For better, or worse.

“We are an extension of the White House,” McDaniel said in an interview Monday in her office. “We work with the White House every day, and President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party.”

Roughly four months in, the partnership has already withstood its share of tests: From ongoing investigations into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, to legislative false starts and mishaps, to the president’s own charged tweets.

But McDaniel says she isn’t contemplating pouring Baileys in her cereal, as Priebus once joked during the high-stress presidential campaign. Then again, McDaniel doesn’t drink.

“If I go from not drinking to Baileys, we’re in big trouble,” she laughed. Her single crutch, she insists, has been grabbing fast food when she’s been on the road, in a frenzied hopscotch among fundraising events and other party functions.

McDaniel likely won’t enjoy a gentler road ahead. The former Michigan GOP chair inherits the RNC at a transformational, fragile moment for the party. Although Republicans now boast the White House and majorities in both chambers of Congress, the party could face major losses in 2018. Indeed, history does not favor the GOP: Of the six most recent presidents, five saw their party lose House seats in the first midterm election of their presidency, a few by wide margins.

Meanwhile, Republicans continue to grapple with their unpredictable, Twitter-happy president and a White House in varying degrees of disarray. Compounding this dynamic have been near-daily revelations regarding ongoing investigations into potential collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia, along with questions surrounding the president’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey. Trump has supplied his share of self-made controversies, too, such as when he recently disclosed classified intelligence to top Russian officials in the Oval Office.

Focus on Meaningful Legislation

For any student of Trump’s presidential campaign, none of this should necessarily come as a surprise. Even Jeb Bush called it. But McDaniel’s approach has been to urge focus.

“We can’t let the distractions of what’s happening here in Washington take us away from putting meaningful legislation in place that affects people’s everyday lives,” McDaniel told RCP.

But not all Republicans have been able to wear blinders. For lawmakers facing tough re-election fights, the chaos dynamic has created unusual pressure to carve out distance from the administration, with some awkward results.

A potential watershed moment hit last week, as news reports detailed a memo written by Comey suggesting the president had pressured him to close the FBI investigation into former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. At least two Republican lawmakers, Reps. Justin Amash and Carlos Curbelo, floated the I-word: Impeachment.

“I think any talk of impeachment is ridiculous,” McDaniel said. “... To go from an investigation with no evidence of any type of smoking gun to now say ‘impeachment’ is just farfetched. It shouldn’t even be being discussed, and it shows how distracted people can get by the media and what’s happening around them.”

There are some signals, however, that impeachment chatter could become a legitimate campaign issue in the 2018 election. A recent email the National Republican Congressional Committee sent to supporters proactively raised the topic: “If Democrats win the House their #1 priority would be to impeach our president,” the email read.

McDaniel dismissed the warning as “a fundraising email,” not exactly a prediction by Republicans that impeachment will be on the ballot in 2018.

“They’re showing the ridiculousness of the Democrat Party right now,” McDaniel said, “and I think they illustrated it accurately.”

But McDaniel does not discount that Democrats would attempt to bring the question to the campaign trail and to voters. “There’s nothing the Democrats won’t do to stop this president,” she said.

McDaniel and other Republicans remain skeptical that any scandal du jour will ultimately resonate with voters, however. In an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released this month, 32 percent of respondents said they had no opinion on the president’s decision to fire Comey, although the story received extensive coverage by many news outlets.

Average Americans are “not thinking about things that are happening here in Washington every day to fill the news cycle,” McDaniel said.

The news last week that the Department of Justice had named former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the Russia investigation sparked another all-consuming news cycle in Washington. But McDaniel said she plans to “hold judgment … until I see the investigation.”

“And I think a lot of the American people are as well,” she added.

If voters are not wholly tuned in to the unfolding soap opera in Trump’s Washington, McDaniel is stressing that the electorate will hold Republicans accountable for banner policy promises — to reform health care and the tax code, for example.

On this front, McDaniel acknowledges there is work for her party to do. The House-passed health care plan stands to be razed and reconstructed in the Senate, in spite of the Rose Garden celebration that marked the successful House vote; meanwhile, tax reform is still little more than a legislative fetus.

“I think the expectations put on a new administration and a party that’s just taken over governing at this level were very high,” McDaniel said, “and I think a little unrealistic.”

But, in McDaniel’s view, there is plenty of time.

“If we’re sitting here a year and a half from now and we haven’t passed a tax reform package and we haven’t focused on repealing and replacing Obamacare, I’d probably have a different answer,” McDaniel said. “But I think right now we’re right on pace.”

It is not clear, however, that Republicans are even moving in the right direction — and many lawmakers worry that health care reform efforts, in particular, will weigh like an anchor around the necks of vulnerable candidates.

Public polling has not allayed those fears. A Quinnipiac poll published earlier this month showed support for the House GOP plan among just 21 percent of Americans. The plan did not rate well even among many Republicans, with 48 percent expressing approval.

McDaniel does not believe that fundamental policy flaws are to blame in this low approval rating, although she acknowledged “a combination of factors as to why the general public isn’t maybe as supportive,” including an unfinished sales job by Republicans.

Complicating the political calculus further is the timing of health care changes, the least attractive of which could coincide with the 2018 election. Analysis released by the Congressional Budget Office predicts many Americans would see adverse effects of reform in the short term, including rising premiums, before positive effects begin to take hold later on.

But McDaniel said she is most “concerned with what happens if we don’t do anything because of political calculations.”

“And that’s really what the Democrats are doing, and it’s shameful,” she said. “Our party’s taking a leadership role in this because we recognize that people are really going to be hurting if we don’t act now. So, I’m a firm believer if you do the right thing, the American people will notice.”

Midterm Pressure

If voters don’t applaud Republican efforts at reform, the party has a slim margin for error in the midterms. Republicans hold just a two-seat advantage over Democrats in the Senate; in the House, Democrats would need 24 seats to take back the majority, a number well within their reach.

But controlling Washington has its advantages — and McDaniel has hit the ground running with an aggressive fundraising effort for Republicans, positioning the committee with a four-to-one advantage over the Democratic National Committee as of last month. The National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee have also posted massive hauls.

In a videotaped message that played at an RNC meeting earlier this month in San Diego, the president projected confidence in the GOP’s position ahead of 2018.

“We can pick up a lot of seats, especially if it keeps going the way it's going now," Trump said.

The president, however, so far isn’t helping his party’s chances, although McDaniel has touted him as “the best messenger to turn out our vote.” Gains and losses tend to correlate with a president’s job approval rating — and Trump’s is historically low, hovering around 40 percent in the RealClearPolitics average.

Trump’s winning coalition from the campaign might further complicate efforts to grow the Republican Party base. In the presidential election, Trump was propelled by the white working class while alienating many women, minorities and college-educated voters. As president, he has hardly softened the rhetoric behind that split, including with a continued push for funding to build a wall along the southern border.

Trump’s approach to consolidate the white vote was starkly at odds with the findings of the RNC’s famous post-2012 “autopsy,” which concluded that the party would need to broaden its reach and make inroads with minorities, women and other groups.

McDaniel has not forsaken those findings, which also called for a softer tone on hot-button issues like immigration reform. Among McDaniel’s priorities as chair, she said, will be to expand the party’s reach to communities that traditionally have not supported Republicans. But she also plans to cement Trump’s supporters in the party — a difficult balancing act.

“We have to keep those Trump voters engaged, and we have been,” McDaniel said. “ ... But it does mean reaching out to the Hispanic community, and the African-American community and the Asian community in states and having a longer-term conversation, where we talk to them about what the Republican Party stands for and the values that we have in common.”

McDaniel insists that the president’s charged rhetoric on illegal immigration, including framing many illegal immigrants as violent criminals, would not impede such efforts.

“The president has also said that there are many wonderful people coming to our country and that immigrants have been the fabric of our country,” McDaniel said, “so, while he does point out some of the negative things that come across our border … there are people coming here who love this country.”

For the moment, however, McDaniel’s focus is on the near term — including transitioning into her new gig, a process that at first felt “a little like drinking out of a fire hose, going from a state party chair to a national chair, and that learning curve, meeting everybody and coming to D.C.”

“And now I feel like, I’m about four months in, I feel settled and things are going really well,” McDaniel said, sitting in her new office.

It was quiet for now, but not for long. Not in this administration.

Not one week prior, as news broke that Trump had disclosed classified information to Russian officials, Republican Sen. Bob Corker had vented to reporters that the administration is “in a downward spiral right now.” If McDaniel is harboring similar concerns, she isn’t telling.

“If there were things I felt the White House needed to be doing differently, I’d probably call them,” McDaniel said with a laugh. “I have a saying, and I had this in Michigan as chair, which is, ‘We’re a family.’ When you have a difference of opinion in your family you don’t go on Jerry Springer; you pick up the phone and you call your family member.”