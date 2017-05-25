Five Steps to Create a Bright Future for Our Nation

Losing faith in our dysfunctional system of politics and government is the essential first step for anyone who wants America to create a bright future for our children and grandchildren. Only by recognizing this reality and losing faith can we be freed to explore other ways of working together in community.

That leads directly to the second step each of us can take. We can all get involved and take part in a massive campaign of community problem solving. If your only civic engagement is through the political process, you're not doing enough.

To some people, this doesn't seem to be enough. They want to gear up the forces to fight a single climactic political battle that will determine our nation's future. I understand the adrenaline rush that comes from getting caught up in such political bouts, but I also know they won't get us where we want to go. We don't live in a Star Wars movie where a single miraculous shot can destroy the Death Star.

Instead, using our freedom to work together in community is the most effective way to defeat the Regulatory State and move the nation forward. But it is not the easy path. A massive campaign of community problem solving requires far more work than simply voting and assuming the politicians will take care of it. And, any effort to work around the Regulatory State will encounter serious pushback from the political class.

So, the third step each of us can take is to be optimistic. Maintaining hope is the only thing that will keep us going during the tough times. We need to develop an optimism solidly grounded in the understanding that those who believe in America's founding ideals have a stronger position than those who believe in the Regulatory State. The fundamentals favor the good guys because a one-size fits all central government cannot survive in the iPad era.

The fourth step is to share the experience. At its core, sharing the experience is important because that's what community is all about. As the shared experience grows, it becomes easier to deal with the loss of faith in our dysfunctional political system, get directly involved in creating a better world and have confidence in America's future.

The fifth step is foundational. While doing the grinding, tireless and often thankless work of community problem solving, we must never lose sight of the fact that we're doing it to lift up America's high ideals. We must cherish and remain true to our nation's commitment to freedom, equality and self-governance.

These are five steps we can all take to create a bright future for our nation: Losing faith in our dysfunctional system of politics and government; getting directly involved in a massive campaign of community problem solving; being optimistic because we realize the culture leads and politicians lag behind; sharing the experience with others; and remaining true to America's highest ideals.

Lose faith, get involved, be optimistic, share the experience, and remain true to our nation's highest ideals. If we do that, we will show that while politics has failed, America will not.

These five steps are excerpted from my new book, "Politics Has Failed: America Will Not." The print edition was just released on Thursday, May 25.

