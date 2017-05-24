Rhapsody in Blue: Trump's Tribute to Fallen Officers

In news cycles dominated by special investigations and bipartisan suspicion, it’s nice to pause occasionally to appreciate when someone does the right thing — especially if that person is President Trump.

May 15 was Peace Officers Memorial Day, the annual observation to honor law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. It’s a sad but necessary event that could use more national attention. Police officers die in the line of duty—that duty consisting of serving their communities—every year. Each death is a tragedy and a testament to the existence of evil in the world. While those in uniform and their families know that an untimely, often violent end is a hazard of the job, that awareness does nothing to mitigate the grief when the terrible “what if?” comes to pass.

What can bring some comfort is to have the sacrifice acknowledged from the nation’s highest office. Donald Trump delivered the keynote address to the bereaved friends, families and colleagues of the fallen police officers who gathered on the west lawn of the Capitol. He spoke of the 394 names of law enforcement officers that were added to the memorial in downtown Washington, D.C. (Many were felled in 2016; others are recently discovered officers who died years ago.) These men and women join 20,000 heroes whose names were already etched in stone and whose commitment to serve and protect cost all they had to give. Trump was there to tell the police what they don’t always know: that our nation is grateful.

“Please know that you do not grieve alone,” he said. “Though we cannot fathom the depths of your loss, nor fully appreciate the bond that forms in the precinct and between partners on the beat, your sadness is left and felt by all of us. Every drop of blood spilled from our heroes in blue is a wound inflicted upon the whole country. And every heartache known by your families in law enforcement is a sorrow shared by the entire family of the American nation.”

It is a hard time to be a cop in America.

“More officers are being targeted for violence simply because of their uniform,” Fraternal Order of Police President Chuck Canterbury said at the service. “In pledging to serve and protect, they willingly place themselves in harm’s way. But now, all too often harm is seeking them out and they find themselves in the crosshairs of individuals consumed with hatred of police who are determined to kill them.”

Furthermore, individual police officers are encountering greater public mistrust as the nation struggles to come to grips with the problem of institutional racism in the justice system and some movements to rectify that end up villainizing good men and women in uniform. Thanks to technology, bad cops are increasingly caught on camera, but viral footage of brutal interactions between citizens and cops casts a pall on those whose service is better characterized by sincerity and selflessness.

The unfortunate truth is that the people tasked with keeping our streets safe have not felt supported by the White House in a long time. Canterbury alluded to this reality in his introduction of the current president. “In your first days in office, you began to deliver on that promise demonstrating that you will be a partner and not a critic of our nation’s law enforcement officers,” he said.

Trump’s predecessor’s relationship with law enforcement could charitably be called troubled. Six months into his tenure in the Oval Office, President Obama caused controversy when he said that police “acted stupidly” in the high-profile arrest of Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates for disorderly conduct following a confrontation between the professor and an officer responding to a report of a possible break-in. Obama later modified his comments and held a “beer summit” to make peace between the arresting officer and Gates in response to widespread criticism.

In May 2011, Obama offended the members of the thin blue line who were gathered to mark National Police Week and the 30th annual day of remembrance by hosting rapper Common, who notoriously praised a convicted cop-killer, for a performance at the White House. This insensitive scheduling was thrown into starker relief when it became known that the president went golfing instead of addressing the crowd of grieving families of fallen officers. Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano stood in for the absent executive. (To his credit, Obama addressed the crowd at the 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2015 services.)

Although a president obviously needs downtime and can’t accept every invitation, the annual service that honors the deaths of police officers is one that should be prioritized. Trump not only showed up for the police the first time they asked, but he brought Cabinet officials Jeff Sessions, Alexander Acosta, Elaine Chao, and John Kelly along with him. He also made history by being the first president to attend the event with his vice president.

In true showman fashion, Trump turned up the lights on his good deed by illuminating the White House in blue as a further statement of support, following in the footsteps of Obama’s rainbow-bathed residence in the wake of the Supreme Court decision allowing same-sex couples to wed and President George W. Bush’s pink lighting in October 2008 for breast cancer awareness, according to the White House Historical Association.

Trump’s act had additional significance, however, considering that in July 2016, Jon Adler, the past president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, formally asked Obama to light up the White House in blue after five police officers in Dallas were ambushed and murdered. “Actions speak louder than scripted words,” Adler wrote. “And the honorable act of displaying law enforcement’s ‘Thin Blue Line’ at the White House would demonstrate the President’s sincere commitment to our fallen heroes and their families.”

The Obama White House declined, saying, “The president has chosen to acknowledge this loss and pay tribute to these heroes in a variety of other ways, including: ordering flags lowered to half staff, traveling to Dallas to speak at the memorial service and spending a substantial amount of time after the service visiting with the families of those who were lost.”

When people are grieving, sometimes the best care is simply being there. Trump’s presence at an event that ought to be significant to every American sent a crucially important message to the law enforcement communities in our country: We love you, we need you, and we count your loss as our own.