Schiff: Intelligence Committee Will Subpoena Flynn

The House Intelligence Committee will subpoena former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn as part of its investigation into Russian interference in the election, the panel’s top Democrat said Wednesday.

Flynn declined a request to appear before the committee and to provide documents, according to Rep. Adam Schiff, prompting the decision to prepare subpoenas for the information. Flynn similarly said he would not provide information to the Senate Intelligence Committee, which also plans to issue subpoenas to gain access to it.

“We will be following up with subpoenas and those subpoenas will be designed to maximize our chance of getting the information that we need,” said Schiff at a breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor. “I think we need to use whatever compulsory mechanism necessary to get the information that he possesses.”

The California congressman added that he is skeptical Flynn would be granted immunity in exchange for his testimony and information, something the former national security adviser has requested from the committees. Schiff said requests for immunity are not something that his panel would entertain “until far later, if at all,” and that they would need to consult with Bob Mueller, the special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice to investigate the matter, before taking action.

Schiff also said his committee is taking steps to try to obtain any recordings of conversations between President Trump and former FBI Director James Comey. He said they are also seeking any documents or memos related to a Washington Post report that Trump asked Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and Adm. Michael S. Rogers, the director of the National Security Agency, to publicly push back against the FBI investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and Russia.

“If all of this is part of a pattern by the White House of interference or worse, that’s something we have to find out about and that’s something we have to stop,” Schiff said.

Though several of his colleagues have increased calls for Trump’s impeachment based on the numerous allegations reported in the press recently, Schiff said that was not a judgment members should rush toward making. He said there is a legal standard and a practical standard.

“We’re only at the stage of allegations at this point,” he said of the legal standard.

“The far more practical issue is we’re in a Republican Congress,” the committee’s ranking Democrat said, echoing his party’s leadership in Congress. “I think for the evidence to get to the point where you even talk about impeachment, the Republican members would have to believe that the president’s conduct is so serious as to disqualify him from further service in office, and the country would have to believe that as well.”

Despite much of the discussion revolving around the investigation of Trump and his campaign associates, Schiff had some criticism for President Obama’s handling of Russia’s meddling in the election. Asked if he had any regrets about how Obama addressed the matter before Election Day, and whether the former president should have been more forceful, Schiff responded: “Yes and yes.”

“I understand the reasons why the administration was loath to be more proactive, but I didn’t think that was the right decision at the time, and I think it’s even more clear now that it wasn’t,” Schiff said.