Dems Target Trumpcare in Uphill Montana House Race

The steady stream of revelations about the U.S. intelligence community’s Russia investigation and the White House provides ample political fodder for the loyal opposition. The appointment of a special counsel slightly more than 100 days into the new administration and President Trump's loose lips figure to help stock the arsenal. But Democrats aiming to rebuild their party see health care and other Trump policies as more potent and accessible issues for voters.

The day after a new report that Trump allegedly asked top intelligence officials to push back against the FBI probe, Democrats seized on the president's newly released budget proposal, which would make cuts to programs that have benefitted constituencies that voted for him. On Wednesday, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office is slated to release its analysis of the House Republicans' already unpopular health care replacement bill, which will likely create more fuel for opponents. And while a group of Democratic lawmakers is calling for Trump's impeachment, congressional leaders have tried to tamp down those cries.

That's not to say Democrats' don't see political advantages in Trump's controversies. The president's approval rating dropped below 40 percent last week, and some polling found him losing ground with key support groups. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee added 20 new Trump districts to its 2018 target list this week. But even with chances to criticize Trump so abundant, some Democrats are concerned about repeating their 2016 mistakes by not reaching voters on issues that impact them.

“It always comes back to kitchen table issues," said Democratic strategist Lynda Tran. "I don't think the current reality we're in has changed that all that much ... you cannot allow your candidacy or campaign to be sidetracked by the daily chaos coming out of the Trump White House."

The potency of both health care policy and the political climate surrounding the president comes to a head in a special election in Montana on Thursday to fill an at-large House seat vacated by Republican Ryan Zinke, who is now secretary of the interior in the Trump administration. Republicans have held the seat for two decades, and Trump won the state by more than 20 points. But Montana voters have an independent streak. Democratic Sen. Jon Tester has represented Montana for two terms, as has Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, who defeated Republican businessman Greg Gianforte last year by four points.

Gianforte is now running for the open congressional seat and, unlike in his last run, he is fully embracing Trump. Gianforte, 56, has campaigned on supporting the president and his agenda and has welcomed Donald Trump Jr. and Vice President Mike Pence to campaign for him in the state. Gianforte, who was born in New Jersey and moved to Montana over 25 years ago, made his money as the founder of software and technology companies. He has promoted his Washington outsider status, touted the jobs he created in Montana, and has borrowed Trump's "drain the swamp" credo.

He calls his Democratic opponent Rob Quist "Nancy Pelosi in a cowboy hat." Gianforte raised about $3.5 million, including a $1 million loan from himself, and the GOP Congressional Leadership Super PAC has spent $2.5 million in support of him. The National Republican Congressional Committee and the Republican National Committee have also spent roughly $2.5 million on his behalf, according to Federal Election Commission data analyzed by the Center for Responsive Politics.

Quist is a country musician who, in his first run for office, is an unlikely and flawed candidate for Democrats hoping to send a message in this special election. Quist has his own controversies involving debts and tax liens. But the 69-year-old banjo player has become increasingly competitive in this Republican district and has raised $6 million for a campaign Democrats had largely written off at the start. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee ended up putting $600,00 into the campaign in Montana, and the House Majority PAC has been running ads in the state, the latest focused on health care.

Quist's final two ads of his campaign focus on the GOP health care bill, signaling what issue he thinks will carry the most weight with voters right before they go to the polls. The ads highlight the more than 400,000 Montanans with pre-existing conditions and criticize Gianforte for praising the bill.

Bernie Sanders rallied a crowd of 3,500 in Missoula over the weekend in support of Quist, arguing the Republican health care plan would benefit the wealthy. Quist has borrowed language from Sanders in hitting Gianforte by saying Washington has enough millionaires.

Gianforte has tried to create some distance between himself and the GOP legislation. During a donor call, the Republican said he was happy about the progress lawmakers had made on the bill and the openings it created for tax reform. But the candidate has said publicly that he would have voted against the legislation because it lacked clear data about its impact.

While the race has tightened, according to GOP polls, Democrats are trying to manage expectations, arguing that this at-large district isn't as prime a pickup opportunity as others. Next month's special election in the affluent suburban district near Atlanta, which Trump won by only one point, will be more indicative of the political mood, Democrats suggest. The DCCC announced an additional $2 million investment in the Georgia district this week. They also highlight the significance of local issues like public lands and gun rights in Montana that won't necessarily play elsewhere. In a television ad hitting Quist for supporting a national gun registry, Gianforte shoots a computer screen displaying a sample registry. Quist ran his own ad in which he shoots a television playing a Gianforte-sponsored commercial.

If Democrats do pull off an upset on Thursday, it will send warning signs around the GOP and further animate the liberal base. But party leaders are also urging Democrats not to let anti-Trump rhetoric define them.

"Our party cannot just be about that," said New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker at a conference last week sponsored by the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank.

In an interview with ABC's “This Week,” DNC Deputy Chairman Keith Ellison suggested Democrats can't focus only on Russia.

Polling by the Democratic Super PAC American Bridge found that voters who backed both Obama and Trump identified the new president's health care policy as the most concerning of his agenda items, according to a memo published by the group.

"Health care is example No. 1 of Republicans selling out on an issue that matters deeply to voters, so it is incredibly compelling," said Democratic strategist Jesse Ferguson. But Ferguson argues there is a way for Democrats to combine their criticisms of GOP policy with the Trump controversies, especially since midterm elections tend to serve as referendums on the incumbent president. The problems surrounding the president undermine his credibility and that of Republicans in Congress who support his agenda, he says.

"It's not a question about whether Democrats talk about our agenda or talk about Trump," Ferguson added. Democrats should make an argument that "our agenda is the antidote to Trump."