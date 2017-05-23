Why the New FDA Chief Matters

A Life and Death Tale of a Life Saving Drug’s Journey to Market

The week before last, with little fanfare, Dr. Scott Gottlieb was confirmed as the new leader of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Unlike other high profile nominees, not much ink or airtime was spent on his hearings or his ascent to his new job. But for Americans awaiting treatment from new drugs being created at some of America’s most innovative companies, any change at the FDA is cause for optimism.

One doctor turned drug company executive’s quest to bring a life-saving drug to market should be a story the new FDA Commissioner uses to illustrate the problems at the FDA that need fixing. The story will get Americans from red and blue states alike mad.

Dr. Joseph Gulfo’s parents weren’t very happy that their grown son was a medical doctor who wasn’t seeing any patients. In their minds, he wasn’t doing what he’d been preparing to do much of his life--help people. His valuable and expensive medical degree, which his parents helped pay for, was being wasted. Their doctor son left the practice of medicine to become a business executive at – of all places--a pharmaceutical company. Try as Gulfo tried to explain to his parents that he was not merely treating diseases in his new job--he was working to discover new cures--nothing changed their hearts or minds. Their boy was a paper pusher. A businessman.

Which is why Gulfo decided to invite his parents to an event that what was surely the most single important of his professional life. He invited them to watch their doctor son play defense lawyer in a very unusual courtroom drama, set in a very unusual court with a very unusual defendant.

Gulfo was about to argue the most important medical case of his life in a drug court that very few Americans know much about, but should. It’s a drug court that decides the fate of millions of Americans--an FDA drug court with the power to approve, or not approve, drugs for the consumer market.

And the drug he was defending, the drug he had worked for four years to bring to market, was no ordinary drug. It was a drug designed to cure bladder cancer, which afflicts over half a million Americans. Valstar had been shown to cure--CURE--22% of the patients who took it. The fight he was fighting, if he won, could alter the lives of untold numbers of cancer patients. That’s what he wanted his parents to see--that the medical degree they paid for had not been squandered and was put to an even higher use as Chief Operating Officer of Anthra Pharmaceuticals, the company behind Valstar.

For months, he studied the judges to whom he was about to present. “I went to the prior six FDA meetings, and I studied them. I watched for all the nuance, all the ways people respond,” he said. “What this panel member’s body movements say about the way they vote. I just studied it. So much so that in the last one, I got so close to the front of the room that I was irritating two panel members who kept giving me dirty looks because I was in their psychic spaces. I didn’t give a damn.”

Gulfo was finally ready for his big day in court. For Valstar’s.

Only 1 out of every 10,000 drug compounds that scientists test will ever see the light of day. And even if they find a promising compound that makes it to the FDA’s testing for safety and effectiveness, only 1 out of 10 of those drugs will ever go to market. Valstar had passed these testing hurdles--with flying colors--leaving it with just one more to go to be counted as that special one.

The decision day was June 1st, 1998. There were 500 people packed in the courtroom, and all eyes were on him. Gulfo learned a lot watching others playing the role of advocate. Too many projected fear during their presentation. “Every company, no matter who they are--little companies, big companies, it doesn’t matter--the people who present are afraid, and they show that fear. They grab that podium as if it’s a shield,” he explained. Which is why Gulfo prayed for strength just before he began.

In the courtroom that morning, Gulfo told himself he was MC Hammer--You Can’t Touch This. And he was right. He was so good, he thought he was looking at a slam dunk ruling. Then something strange happened. The prosecution struggled to make its case. Things got so bad that the prosecutor’s boss had to interrupt him three times--and in front of the whole courtroom--to tell him that he’d made an error.

And then things got stranger. The judge asks Dr. Gulfo, the defendant, to make the prosecutor’s case for him. “They wanted me to make the case against my own company,” Gulfo explained.

That had never happened in that courtroom before, and it would never happen in any regular civil or criminal courtroom in America. But this wasn’t a regular courtroom. In the FDA’s court, their team serves as the judge and the prosecution--enabling them to make such an odd request.

Thankfully, Dr. Gulfo did a superb job in his second presentation too.

As lunch approached, Gulfo headed to the bathroom. On the way there, he got a tap on his shoulder. It was the head judge, who had this odd exchange with him: “You’re an honest guy, you presented the case against yourself as fairly as you presented the one in favor, and we really like that.” And then the judge whispered these words in his ear: “You’ve got it in the bag.”

Dr. Gulfo returned to the courtroom, refreshed and relieved, and the jury began deliberating. The jury that would decide his fate wasn’t made up of regular folks like us. They were experts. And experts can be really bad jurors, often finding the need to prove their expertise.

Worse, the experts staring at him that day were the wrong experts, Gulfo added. “Although I asked them not to, the FDA scheduled our hearing during the American Urological Association meeting. The problem with that is, no urologist worth their salt would be able to attend the trial.” The FDA refused to reschedule the hearing on a different day when the right experts could attend.

One of these non-expert experts, an oncologist who doesn’t treat the bladder, proceeded to slap the table and defiantly said, “I don’t care how good the data is; complete response (which means totally eradicting the disease) is the completely wrong endpoint (outcome to measure).”

This so-called expert said that the drug should be judged by whether the patient lives longer, which wasn’t the purpose of the drug. It cures bladder cancer. Shouldn’t that be enough?

At this point, you might expect Dr. Gulfo to stand up and object, and get things back on track. He wanted to. But FDA courtroom rules didn’t allow him to. He couldn’t even tell the courtroom that the benchmark he was supposed to be judged by--complete eradication--was determined by the FDA itself!

"Imagine you’re the victim of an armed robbery, and you kill the perpetrator in self-defense," explained Gulfo. "Everyone in the courtroom agrees it was self-defense, but one juror stands up and says, 'I think we should reconsider the self-defense doctrine--right now, at this very moment--and give this victim a murder conviction.'"

That’s precisely what happened to Gulfo. And the panel voted not to approve his drug, 11-0. He failed, and failed in front of his parents. A grown man, he cried the rest of the day. And for many more to come.

It’s a side of the life of a pharmaceutical executive you’ll never see in the media. A side you’ll never read about anywhere.

Three years later, the drug would finally reach the consumer market, nearly 14 years since it was originally created. And in the years that passed, tens of thousands of people with bladder cancer who didn’t need to die, who could have taken Valstar, did die.

Gulfo wrote about the ordeal in a book called Innovation Breakdown: How the FDA and Wall Street Cripple Medical Advances.

“The FDA had a noble founding purpose to promote health. But decades ago, they unilaterally changed their mission to one of protecting health. Protecting us from the very drugs that can make us better,” Gulfo explained.

“Many times,” Gulfo added, “this protection in the name of safety materializes in the form of an unnecessarily drawn out approval process that can kill the financial health of drug maker--especially the small drug makers that create nearly half of all new drugs. Which in turn ends up killing the drugs themselves. And the diseases those drugs could have cured.”

On this preventable tragedy, the FDA’s new boss--Dr. Scott Gottlieb--said this at his Senate confirmation hearing: “We must reject a false dichotomy that it all boils down to a choice between speed and safety.”

Gottlieb has ascribed the addiction to this false dichotomy to “an increasingly unreasonable hunger for statistical certainty on the part of the FDA.”

Gottlieb, himself a cancer survivor, has long been a critic of the FDA's slow and protracted drug and medical device approval processes, according to science writer Ronald Bailey at Reason Magazine.

“Researchers at the Tufts University Center for the Study of Drug Development have estimated that in 1991 it cost $412 million (in 2013) dollars to develop and obtain approval for a new pharmaceutical. Last year, they calculated that it now takes more than $2.5 billion, a six-fold increase.”

Those delays have big costs--in lost lives and high drug prices.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb might just turn out to be President Trump’s most underreported and most impactful cabinet pick yet if he manages to usher in a new wave of miracle drugs that save lives and drive down drug costs.

That will be something Democrats and Republicans can celebrate.

Lee Habeeb is VP of content for Salem Radio Network and host of "Our American Stories." Alex Cortes is VP of Content Development at “Our American Stories”