Congress Must Govern -- With or Without the President

Republicans controlling Congress, panicked that scandals and investigations engulfing President Trump’s administration will imperil their agenda of sweeping tax reform and a health care overhaul, are right -- they will. They’re desperate to show they’re hard at work, but so far not so good, and the clock is ticking. It's time for a radical move: forget about Trump and legislate with Democrats.

Since the start of the “unified Republican government,” things have gone from bad to worse, to even worse, each week it seems. The goal to repeal and replace Obamacare on Day One slipped to Month Three. But the bill that recently passed the House was jammed through so abruptly, without scoring from the Congressional Budget Office, it may face a re-vote in the House so Republicans can use a restricted procedure in the Senate to pass it on party lines there. After angry town halls, those two votes that put the House bill over the top might evaporate. Republicans in the House remain deeply divided over how to fix the Affordable Care Act, and the differences within the party between the House and Senate are just as vast.

Tax reform, the promise of decades, now seems a vapor. The Trump administration produced a one-page outline that proposes changes dependent upon economic growth to prevent explosive new deficits. The House speaker and House Ways and Means chairman still support a border adjustment tax to pay for the package, though Senate Republicans and the Trump administration reject it.

Yeah, that sounds tough, but meanwhile let’s consider what has happened just in the last few days:

-- Following the naming of a special counsel to head the Russia investigation, Trump dismissed it again as a witch hunt in angry tweets and decided to change his story Thursday -- once more -- about firing former FBI Director James Comey last week. After pushing White House staff and Vice President Mike Pence out to say Trump acted on the recommendation of his deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, the president then said on national television that he actually had intended to fire Comey because of the Russia investigation. When he flipped that flop Thursday, Trump said at a press conference he had had to act upon Rosenstein’s advice, even as Rosenstein was at that time telling senators at a briefing across town that he knew when Trump asked for the memo that the president was going to fire Comey.

-- Sen. Lindsey Graham left that briefing with Rosenstein and told reporters the probe into Russian meddling and possible connections with the Trump campaign should now be considered “a criminal investigation” instead of a counter-intelligence probe.

-- The White House on Thursday refuted a New York Times report that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn informed Trump transition officials he was under investigation and was then hired as the NSA anyway, but that raises the question of how much Pence knew, or was excluded by Trump and his inner circle.

All of this happened since Wednesday. Can it get worse? Of course. There will be White House staff shake-ups, potentially dramatic revelations about the Russia probe or Trump’s myriad business conflicts, perhaps even more House Republican retirements, and Trump’s raging twitter addiction.

Republicans can realize now, or when they’re running for re-election next summer, that they won’t get what they want. With the House now in play, according to election forecasters, and Trump’s unpopularity a serious liability in marginal districts the GOP needs to keep their majority, Republicans admit privately they fear they will have nothing to run on when facing the voters next year. Working with Democrats won’t get them the conservative reforms they prize, but it will make progress, produce accomplishments and help their constituents. Plus, Trump will take the W -- just send him bills, he’ll sign them all.

Why will enough Democrats work with enough Republicans to pass centrist bills? Because they know their party can’t dine out solely on Trump’s scandals or GOP failures, and a good number of them have accepted that one of the reasons they lost last year was because they didn't stand for much.

The crisis of confidence and pervasive anxiety this moment has produced makes this the right time to do the right thing. There are sick and old people across the country who are terrified about the fate of their health care, fearful their Obamacare coverage will continue to deteriorate as they pay more, and also afraid of losing the protections they have now to a new law. Americans know their wages aren’t going to dramatically improve next year, but they thought they would get a tax cut, and they don’t want to hear it didn't happen because of the Freedom Caucus or the Trump campaign’s connections to the Russians.

All eyes in Congress are on the upcoming special elections, the latest polls and donor rage, but it's high time they cast their eyes to their constituents who need solutions and who need their faith in our system restored. Voters from both parties are sick of it all and know that no, this will not get resolved after the next election when each party hopes to win more seats.

The American people deserve more than darkness, division and drama. They deserve better than this.