On Judiciary Panel, Little GOP Desire for Trump Probe

Several congressional committees are requesting information related to investigations of President Trump and the firing of FBI Director James Comey, but no such requests are coming from the House panel tasked with oversight of the Justice Department -- which has jurisdiction over the FBI -- and of any potential impeachment proceedings that could stem from the investigations.

Many Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee see little reason to act at this time, particularly in light of the appointment of a special counsel Wednesday to oversee the investigation. The committee’s chairman, Virginia Rep. Bob Goodlatte, has not requested any documents related to the matter and has not scheduled any hearings, arguing that doing so could impede the special counsel’s work.

Republicans on the committee mostly back his decision. And as for impeachment, they doubt that a debate over removing Trump from office will ever come before them.

“It is a ridiculous proposition. I sat in that room in 1998 and watched a real impeachment take place,” said Rep. Steve King. “There is zero basis for this. This is just Democrats trying to exercise their dream.”

King brushed off the New York Times report that Trump asked Comey to back off his investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, which many Democrats and some Republicans say could amount to obstruction of justice. He said he didn’t think the Judiciary Committee needed to see the Comey memo cited in the Times’ reporting to conclude that Trump did nothing wrong.

In fact, as he spoke to RCP, he pulled a note card from his pocket onto which he’d written the exact words from the memo, as reported by the Times: “I hope you can let this go.”

“Are we really going to disrupt the history of America and collapse the people’s agenda for something like that?” King asked.

Others Republicans agreed. Rep. Lamar Smith, a former chairman and current member of the Judiciary Committee, said he had seen nothing to suggest impeachment was a possibility. Rep. Jim Jordan, a senior panel member, called talk about impeachment “just wrong.”

Rep. Steve Chabot said he had seen nothing “at this point” that appeared impeachable. And Rep. Trent Franks said he didn’t think Trump had asked Comey to halt the investigation – and that even seeing the full memo was unlikely to convince him.

“I don’t think the president told James Comey to end any investigation,” Franks said. “… I don’t think any memo would convince me. I don’t think any of us are going to be able to know that for sure. But I simply don’t think he did that.”

Democrats on the panel have been pressuring their GOP colleagues for months to take a more active oversight role, and are furious at the committee’s lack of action. They argue the investigations and Comey’s dismissal are within their purview and that it’s a dereliction of the lawmakers’ responsibility not to probe the matter.

The issue spilled over in the committee Thursday morning as lawmakers spent the first hour of a meeting to mark up unrelated legislation litigating the panel’s role in overseeing the Justice Department and its investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and any potential collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

“It seems like we’re fiddling while Rome burns,” New York Democrat Jerry Nadler said during the meeting, “because these bills, some of them are very important, but there is an overarching issue before us to which we must react and do our duty.”

Democrat after Democrat echoed Nadler’s assertion, and repeated demands that the committee increase its role. It’s hardly the first time – committee Democrats have sent multiple letters to the administration requesting information related to the investigations, and have also continually pushed Goodlatte (pictured) to hold hearings. Many of the Democrats argued that Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee and the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee had requested documents from the administration related to Comey’s firing, and have invited the ousted FBI director and others to testify.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said he and fellow Democrats had repeatedly been “mocked” for their assertions that issues related to Trump, Flynn and Russian influence in the election were worth investigating.

“Now everyone is singing kumbaya because a special prosecutor was appointed,” Jeffries said. “That’s actual fake news. That’s not the reality. It was no effort in a bipartisan fashion for us to say let’s just get to the bottom of what occurred.”

“Even if some folks want to bury their head in the sand for whatever the reason, at least respect the jurisdictional integrity of the Judiciary Committee,” he added later.

Goodlatte, who listened patiently as Democrats pushed their message, defended his decision not to call for hearings or take a more active role in conducting oversight of the investigations the day after the special counsel was appointed.

“It would be inappropriate, in my opinion, for this committee to at the same time conduct a public investigation or fishing expedition into what you think may or may not have happened,” he said. He pointed to his statement approving of the selection of independent counsel, and to a briefing for all House members from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, scheduled for Friday, as evidence the committee is acting appropriately at this time.

“I respect your concern, believe it should be investigated, but I do not believe that it is the appropriate role of this committee to do [anything] other than to conduct oversight of the Department of Justice to be assured that they are doing their job,” he said. Goodlatte declined a request for an interview to expand on his view of the committee’s role.

Though Democratic leadership has been trying to slow talk of impeachment until investigations run their course, some party members on the committee referred to the possibility Thursday.

“I don’t think anyone should celebrate or be overly anxious to get to a place where we think grounds may exist for the removal of the president from office. That’s a serious, serious charge and will have very serious consequences for our country,” said Rep. David Cicilline. But, he said, the Judiciary Committee has a “responsibility to confront this … moment in our history.”

Most Republicans on the panel, however, backed the chairman. Smith, who previously held that role, called Democrats’ assertions Thursday “political speeches” and said he dismissed most of them.

“I think what’s being done is perfectly adequate,” he said.

Chabot held a similar view: “I think at this point we have a special counsel and we ought to let him do his work and let the chips fall where they may.”

But not every Republican agrees. Rep. Darrell Issa, a former chairman of the House oversight committee, said during the hearing Thursday that it was appropriate to inquire whether former FBI Director Bob Mueller, the special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice, has the resources and independence necessary to conduct his work, including separate facilities, separate email and investigators working for him who do not report to anyone else.

Issa recommended that Goodlatte hold hearings, private meetings with Mueller or conduct any other method of correspondence to “make sure that Mr. Mueller has the assets, the independence, and an understandable breadth of the initial investigation and a timeline that he anticipates based on his decades of experience.”

Jordan told RealClearPolitics in an interview Wednesday that he also hoped the committee would take a more active role.

“We need the facts. So let’s get the facts,” the Ohio Republican said, adding that he’d made that appeal directly to Goodlatte. “This is the Judiciary Committee, this is a Justice Department issue. We’re talking about the guy who headed the FBI. And we’ve had concerns, frankly. As the Judiciary Committee, this is a Justice Department issue. I think we should obviously be involved.”

But even if the committee does begin to take a more active role – or if Mueller finds evidence of any crime – it remains unlikely that Republicans on the committee who have actively supported Trump will take action to remove the president from office.

“If you look at the contrast between the two presidents, Barack Obama sent terrorists billions of taxpayer dollars; Donald Trump sent them tomahawk missiles,” said Rep. Trent Franks, referencing the Iran nuclear deal and the U.S. airstrikes on Syria. “The people who supported Donald Trump understand that basic equation and I’m convinced therefore that most of them who support him still do.”