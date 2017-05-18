Koch Groups Will Spend Millions in Tax Reform Push

A powerful conservative network will attempt to refocus congressional Republicans and the White House on tax reform following a rash of bombshell revelations regarding President Trump and ongoing investigations into his campaign’s potential collusion with Russia.

In the latest twist, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced Wednesday that he would name former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation.

The new setback for the president also threatened to further impede efforts to advance his legislative agenda — lately stymied by the steady flow of controversies from the White House.

But the political network of Charles (pictured) and David Koch is attempting to wrest back control of the narrative. Americans for Prosperity and Freedom Partners, both groups under the Koch umbrella, will commit to a “multimillion-dollar effort” to push a tax reform framework “through the summer and into the fall – as long as it takes to get it done,” said an aide familiar with the network’s plans.

“In the chaos of Washington, what our role can actually be is trying to move beyond that and say, ‘Focus on this vision,’” the aide continued. The push would incorporate “multiple waves of paid media” in as many as two dozen congressional districts and in the home states of 15 key senators.

Any tax reform effort, of course, would not be easy. Although Republicans agree that they would like to simplify the tax code and lower corporate rates, they remain divided on key elements of a plan. Notably, House Republicans have continued to lobby for a border adjustment tax in an effort to recoup some lost revenue from other changes to the code. Senate Republicans and outside groups such as the Koch brothers’ network, meanwhile, have sought to warn them off of such a strategy, cautioning that it would be dead on arrival in the upper chamber.

The House Ways and Means Committee, which oversees tax reform, will hold its first hearing Thursday on the issue, discussing the potential impact on economic growth.

A major question facing the panel, and Republicans writ large, will be whether a reform proposal need be revenue neutral, as the GOP has demanded of other measures in the past. AFP and Freedom Partners, at least, will champion a five-point plan that calls for a revenue-neutral framework. But some conservatives have suggested that revenue neutrality is not imperative.

Republicans have lately been sidetracked from this serious policy discussion, however, by a steady drumbeat of news encircling the White House and threatening to spin out of control.

"It is a distraction, there's no question,” said Rep. Mark Walker, the chairman of the conservative Republican Study Committee. "It prohibits us from being able to move as quickly and fulfill some of the promises we made to the American people."

Less than one month ago, the administration presented its broad framework for tax reform. Now, Republicans hope to show some new signs of life, and action.

The Koch network has engaged in a similar fashion already on health-care reform in Congress, promising to defend any lawmakers who opposed the first iteration of the AHCA. But tax reform, they have decided, will now be “a top priority of the entire network.”

“Our activists are hungry to see Congress focus on tax reform that is fairer, flatter, and simpler,” said Levi Russell, an AFP spokesman. “It’s going to take vision to get that done, and we’re prepared to put in the work and resources to make it happen.”

James Arkin contributed to this report.