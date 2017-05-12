Trump's Decision; GOP Lawmakers' Challenge; New Podcast; the Great Kate Hepburn

Good morning, it’s Friday, May 12, 2017. One hundred and 10 years ago today, two politically active New Englanders welcomed their second child into the world. The proud papa was Dr. Thomas Norval Hepburn, a prominent Hartford physician. The baby’s mother was Katharine Martha Houghton, a well-known feminist who headed the Connecticut Woman Suffrage Association.

They named the daughter born on May 12, 1907 after her mom, with that same spelling, just as they had named the first child, a boy, after his dad. Tom Hepburn and his sister Kate were inseparable growing up, notwithstanding the addition of four later siblings. Tom and Kate played the same sports and games -- sexism was not an issue in the Hepburn family -- swimming, running, riding horses, wrestling, and playing tennis. Kate especially excelled at golf. As she grew into a teenager, the girl was more than a tomboy: She was a method actor, you might say, cutting her hair short and even telling people her name was “Jimmy.”

Then, when she was not yet 14, tragedy struck. It marked her for life, yet it also helped make her famous as one of the greatest actresses of the age.

I’ll have more on this in a moment. First, I’ll point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a complement of original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Trump: DOJ Advice Followed His Decision to Ax Comey. Alexis Simendinger has the story.

Acting FBI Chief: Russia Probe Is on Track. Andrew McCabe testified before Senate Intelligence Committee members as they digested the week's events, Rebecca Berg reports.

Health Bill, Trump Make Times Tough for GOP Lawmakers. Caitlin Huey-Burns examines the midterm landscape as House members face angry crowds at home.

‘Politics Is Everything’: Episode 2. Caitlin’s audio series continues with a look at how the media have been affected by the Trump era.

The Media’s Treatment of Ivanka Trump. More from Mollie Hemingway in this installment of “Changing Lanes.”

How Much Do Special Elections Tell Us About the Midterms? David Byler has this analysis.

Red-State Dems May Reach Across Aisle Ahead of 2018. Ford Carson reports that a handful of Senate Democrats facing tough races next year could be taking more centrist stances.

Will Senate Republicans Throw Medicaid Under the Bus? At RealClearHealth, Thomas Huelskotter discusses the contradictory words and votes of moderate Republicans last week.

Declaring War on Fiscal Responsibility. In RealClearPolicy, Maya MacGuineas criticizes GOP lawmakers for using a "budget gimmick" to boost military spending without paying for it.

A Game Theory Approach to North Korea. Eric Rasmusen explains in RealClearDefense.

If Canadians Want to Pay for Your Travel, Why Not? In RealClearMarkets, Adam Golombek explores the ramifications of a government-subsidized aircraft company’s low-cost deal with Delta.

The NBA’s Outsize Impact on China. RealClearWorld’s series on the U.S.-China geopolitical relationship continues with Ford Carson’s look at this popular American export.

* * *

On April 3, 1921, young Kate and Tom Hepburn were spending time in the home of family friends when Tom tied a sheet around an attic ceiling beam and hanged himself. He was only 15 years old. Six weeks shy of her 14th birthday, Kate is the one who found her brother’s body.

Although authorities considered it an obvious suicide, no note was found and Thomas Hepburn Sr. would claim that it must have been an experiment or “magic trick” gone wrong. Perhaps the boy was imitating escape artist Harry Houdini. But suicide was a threat that ran through the men in that family, as the boy’s father knew, and Tom’s death had a lifelong impact on his sister.

Kate dropped out of school for a while and threw herself deeper into sports, becoming a champion golfer. She also began observing her brother’s birthday (November 8) instead of her own, while delving deeply into the make-believe world of theater, becoming an acclaimed Broadway actress and film star, although not in that order.

After studying at Bryn Mawr, Katharine Hepburn devoted her life to acting. It was an uneasy beginning. Dorothy Parker would famously tell her friends, during the intermission of a 1934 Broadway play called “The Lake”: “Well, let’s go back and see Katharine Hepburn run the gamut of human emotion from A to B.”

Parker would later acknowledge that Miss Hepburn was an actress of uncommon skill, but this wasn’t always apparent, especially in the late 1920s and early 1930s and most especially before she went into the movies. As an early stage actress, she had a series of roles in which her performance was adjudged to run the gamut from meh to flop.

In the 1931 Broadway production of “Art and Mrs. Bottle,” she was replaced when the playwright said, “She looks a fright … and has no talent.” Hepburn was fired unceremoniously from “The Animal Kingdom” when male lead Leslie Howard, who would star in “Gone With the Wind” later in the decade, decided she wasn’t up to it. And so it went.

Her big break came in March of 1932, in a now-forgotten Greek fable, “The Warrior Husband.” This was a role that required physical energy, boldness, and unabashed athleticism. Kate had it all, which she displayed from the opening scene in which her tunic-clad character leaps down a stairway with a slain stag draped over her shoulder. The glowing reviews led to a Hollywood screen test and a chance to read for the female lead in a movie called “Bill of Divorcement.”

“There was this odd creature,” recalled the picture’s director George Cukor. “She was unlike anybody I’d ever heard.” Mesmerized, he cast her in the role, which launched a film career that including four Academy Awards, starring turns in “The Philadelphia Story,” “Woman of the Year,” “On Golden Pond,” and many others.

It started in “The Warrior’s Husband” and that spectacular stage entrance, the one where the old tomboy from Hartford comes bounding into our consciousness, her Greek helmet and make-believe sword arming her against the demons her brother couldn’t conquer, but which she would face down for him, for herself and for all of us.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com