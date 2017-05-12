To Win Again, Dems Should 'Resist' Bad Behavior

It’s one thing to oppose President Trump, or even be horrified by him, but Democrats raging over his presidency should resist the temptation to mirror him. It’s not just unseemly cursing from the likes of Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez and Sen. Kamala Harris, but a pattern of uncivil, childish behavior, along with gratuitous partisanship, that illustrates Democrats have yet to learn a key lesson from their party’s defeat last fall. Disgust they hope will drive voters to the polls may actually cause constituents instead to disengage.

As polls show Democrats’ fortunes brightening with a solid chance of winning back a majority in the House of Representatives next year, they appear emboldened -- particularly since Trump folded on nearly all of his priorities in the government funding bill passed earlier this month. Moreover, Trump’s firing of the FBI director has created a crisis of confidence and credibility his administration may never recover from. Democrats need a gut check before their giddiness yields more overreaction, rudeness and even shameful antics that have encouraged some of their voters to do the same at town-hall meetings.

The Democrats started the year caving to their furious base, choosing their first wrong battle in the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch, a fight they should have shelved in order to preserve the filibuster for a more consequential Supreme Court nomination. Only three Senate Democrats up for re-election in 2018 and from states Trump won voted to support the ultra-qualified and non-controversial justice.

On health-care reform, Democrats are indulging in schadenfreude as they watch Republicans attempt to fulfill their seven-year promise to repeal and replace Obamacare, but they brought shame upon themselves and the House when they taunted Republicans by singing “nah nah nah nah, hey hey hey, goodbye” during the floor vote for the American Health Care Act. The voters hoping Congress will repair the Affordable Care Act surely expected House Democrats to be thinking of their personal suffering and anxiety when the roll was called, rather than mocking Republicans they believe will lose their seats over their vote next November.

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi should surely be granted some license to gloat after years of hearing her butchered quote about Obamacare used to malign the law, her party and herself. What she said in 2010 -- that “we have to pass the bill so that you can find out what’s in it” -- became popularized as “we have to pass the bill to find out what’s in it,” and one can understand that she might remain sore about it for the rest of her days. Still, the first woman speaker of the House -- who may earn the gavel back next year -- surely could have resisted losing her dignity and telling Republicans after the AHCA passed that they “have every provision of this bill tattooed on your forehead. You will glow in the dark on this one."

“Indivisible” and other groups organizing armies of voters now flooding Republican town halls were smart to consider the power of hundreds of matching “agree” and “disagree” signs staring back at lawmakers hosting public events in their districts. But the screaming that has erupted at nearly all of these gatherings is likely to create a backlash.

New Jersey Rep. Tom MacArthur faced a largely Democratic crowd Wednesday night, angry over his role in reviving the AHCA, and the congressman was shouted down when he recounted losing his 11-year-old daughter with special needs and having to take her off life support. People actually yelled “shame on you” and told him they had heard the story before. Voters can understandably feel anger and fear about health care, but what happened to MacArthur (pictured) is heartless and repulsive. Images on television and Twitter of voters shouting at lawmakers, particularly someone like MacArthur -- who stayed for five hours until every last question was answered -- could turn out more Republican voters to defend their members and turn off the very independents who are angered by Trump but can’t abide the Democrats’ lack of civility.

Polls show Trump’s approval slipping across the board, and Republicans falling well behind Democrats in the congressional generic ballot. The Quinnipiac Poll shows Trump is bleeding support from his most important voters, losing 10 percent of support from white non-college-educated respondents in just one month. A staggering 66 percent said the president is not level-headed. The Cook Political Report recently shifted 20 House races to the Democrats, and Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball has shifted 15 House races to the Democrats.

As the White House roils from the firestorm created by James Comey’s firing, Republicans are feeling even more heat. They will be under pressure to demand a replacement for Comey who can attract bipartisan support. It’s fine for Democrats to call for a special prosecutor to conduct the Russia probe, but some of them -- again -- are playing pointless partisan games.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday objected to a unanimous consent request from Sen. Susan Collins -- one of the least partisan senators in the entire body -- to commence a meeting of the Special Committee on Aging, saying, “We have no path forward on the horrible and momentous events of last night.”

The path forward to winning next year, or in 2020, is for Democrats to stay off the low road. Petty sniping takes the pressure off Republicans afraid to stand up to the president by changing the subject. If Democrats want to lead again they should show they are ready to offer solutions for a health-care law that is no longer working and an economy that still isn’t working. They must try to work with President Trump where they can, choose their battles with him carefully, and resist the reflex to meet wrong with more wrong. Democrats would be better served by letting the fighting between Republicans dominate the headlines.

These days it seems President Trump is perfecting the art of getting in his own way. Democrats should avoid doing the same.