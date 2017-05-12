Health Bill, Trump Make Times Tough for Vulnerable GOP Lawmakers

WILLINGSBORO, N.J.—Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur knowingly and willingly walked into the fire.

While many of his party colleagues have skipped town halls during recess this week, the south New Jersey congressman who co-sponsored an amendment that resuscitated the GOP health care bill traveled to a Democratic area of his swing district to hear his constituents out. And for more than five hours, they gave him an earful.

"It's yours. You own it," one constituent told him of the bill passed by House Republicans last week.

Other members of the audience told MacArthur of their health care struggles, including a man who said his wife died of cancer two months ago. When a woman in the crowd asked everyone with a pre-existing condition to stand up, most of the room rose to its feet. Constituents asked MacArthur why he supported legislation a vast majority of Americans oppose, and how he could celebrate with the president in the Rose Garden afterward.

MacArthur's answer: No one with a existing condition would be denied coverage or priced out of the market.

Outside, a number of protesters, many from organized groups, carried signs and chanted as members of the news media recorded the event, illustrating how journalists and news organizations are playing a major role in the Trump era, the theme of episode 2 of our RCP podcast series, "Politics Is Everthing."

In Willingsboro, a protester held an enlarged photograph of MacArthur with "I took your healthcare" written across his forehead. Several others lay on the asphalt holding cardboard tombstones with the words "Died of Trumpcare" scrawled on them.

Trump News a Distraction

MacArthur had come prepared to talk about health care issues, even if his explanations were sometimes muddled or unsatisfactory to the 200-some audience members, each wearing a tag verifying that he or she did in fact live in the district. But while health care was supposed to be the topic de jour—with eyes on how Republicans were being received back home after voting for the legislation—as with most issues in the Trump era, other events consumed the news.

Roughly 24 hours before MacArthur convened his town hall, President Trump announced the abrupt and highly controversial firing of FBI Director James Comey—a move that elicited bipartisan backlash. MacArthur's constituents asked their congressman to support an independent investigation into Russia ties. One voter read a list of grievances against the president, several involving Russia and the Comey firing, and others asked MacArthur how he could support Trump.

"I'm not here to defend the president," MacArthur said. "I swore an oath to the Constitution, and when I see what I think is a violation of that, I will act."

The town hall encapsulated the vulnerabilities Republican lawmakers face ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. While they are in their home districts trying to explain and defend an already unpopular health care bill, the Republican in the White House is creating another storm that puts them further on defense.

Additionally, the president's controversies threaten to impede Republican agenda items, making it difficult for lawmakers to tout successes back in their districts. House Speaker Paul Ryan experienced this first-hand this week when news of the Comey firing overshadowed his stop through Ohio to pitch tax reform.

For 2018, Democrats already have their sights set on 23 House Republicans in districts won by Hillary Clinton, particularly the 14 who voted for the GOP health care bill. But in their quest for the 24 seats they need to take over the lower chamber, they are also eyeing districts that swung from Barack Obama in 2012 to Donald Trump in 2016.

MacArthur's district is one of them: Trump won there by six points four years after Obama won it by five points. The congressman himself won handily, with 60 percent of the support. Some town hall participants interviewed by RCP said they voted for both Clinton and MacArthur, noting his opponent wasn't very competitive. Others couldn't remember how they voted down ticket.

MacArthur prided himself on being "right in the middle," but also acknowledged his vote for the health care bill could create new vulnerabilities.

"Whether I come back or not ... I didn't go there to just take up space," he told them.

The area in which MacArthur held his town hall is mostly Democratic: he only won 10 percent of the vote there, while Trump received 12 percent. But his choice of venue suggested an awareness of how motivated Democrats have become since Trump was sworn into office.

"I don’t think the Democratic intensity is likely to go down between now and November," said former Rep. Tom Davis, who once chaired the National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee. "If Republicans don't deliver on health care, taxes, and infrastructure, they will have huge problems motivating their base, and the Democrats' base is still motivated because they don't like Trump."

Davis said he hasn't yet seen conclusive evidence of Trump losing support with Republican voters, but noted the president's low approval rating helps Democrats. In one test of enthusiasm, liberal groups have seen a surge in fundraising for candidates who haven't even been determined yet, according to a report by The Huffington Post.

Warning Signs for GOP

Still, there are some warning signs for Trump and the GOP. This week, a Quinnipiac University poll found Trump's approval rating at just 36 percent, with a loss of support among his most ardent supporters: white men and voters without college degrees. The survey also found that just 21 percent of voters approve of the GOP's health plan.

Upcoming special House elections in Montana and Georgia, traditional GOP strongholds, will indicate the extent to which Republicans are vulnerable in this political climate. If Democrats don’t win these open seats with multiple conditions in their favor, next year could prove more difficult.

Republican strategists caution that the election is 18 months away—an eternity in politics—and that the 2016 election showed the perils of forecasting around Donald Trump. GOPers paying attention to House races in particular say the politics surrounding the health care vote could change in their favor.

"This has been a promise Republican members have made to the American people and has been a rallying issue for Republicans for the last several cycles," said Jesse Hunt of the NRCC. "It was important that the American people saw that now we are in power, we're able to fulfil our promise."

But while the uncertainty about 2018’s political climate provides some comfort for Republicans, it also figures to keep them on edge. If this week's news is any indication, the Trump White House is not only prone to surprises, it often invites controversy.

With these vulnerabilities in mind, congressional Republicans are maintaining some distance. On Wednesday, California Rep. Tom McClintock joined largely Democratic calls for an independent prosecutor in the Russia investigation after the firing of Comey. Virginia Rep. Barbara Comstock, whose district voted for Clinton by 10 points, also called for an independent probe, saying, "I can't defend or explain" Comey's firing. Florida Rep. Carlos Curbelo, whose district went for Clinton by 16 points, also voiced concerns about the ouster and called for a select congressional committee to pick up the investigation.

Curbelo and Comstock are top Democratic targets. Curbelo voted for the GOP health care bill, while Comstock did not. This week, the advocacy group Save My Care launched $500,000 in attack ads against Curbelo and 23 other Republicans who voted for the bill. "How could you do this to us?” says the narrator in the spot. Curbelo and others have argued their vote on the bill was one step in a process for the legislation.

Rod Blum, an Iowa Republican from a swing district, came under fire earlier this week for walking out of an interview when a reporter pressed him on why he limited attendance at his town halls to just his constituents. At a forum afterward, participants criticized him for supporting the health care bill. Blum's district is a top target, having swung for Trump by six points in 2016 after backing Obama by 13 points in 2012.

California Rep. Jeff Denham, who represents a Clinton district, came under scrutiny during his meeting with constituents this week for saying the health care bill he supported was bipartisan. No Democrats voted for the legislation, which is intended to replace Obamacare.

Other Republicans have declined to hold town halls, arguing that activists outside their districts have overtaken them. When New York Rep. John Faso, another top target, declined to hold a town hall, neighboring Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney attended in his place, urging fellow Democrats to "adopt" districts. Trump won Faso's district by seven points, after Obama won it by a similar margin.

Democrats Focus on Health Bill

Democratic strategists focused on House races find the health care bill to be particularly potent in districts Trump won, arguing that non-partisan analysis shows that his core constituencies would be most negatively affected in terms of cost and level of care. While Democrats struggled in 2016 to make a case against Trump, among other missteps, strategists say the Trump presidency provides more substantial material.

"Now you have Trump policy," said Charlie Kelly of the House Majority PAC. "When there is policy associated, it's much more compelling."

Back in New Jersey, MacArthur told his constituents at the town hall that his bill was aimed at saving an insurance market that was collapsing. "You're drilling holes in it!" an audience member shot back.

Questions turned tense. At one point audience members booed the congressman when he mentioned his disabled daughter, who died at age 11. "You're politicizing her," one yelled, as the congressman spoke of his background and how he approaches health care.

But beyond Obamacare, the issue of Comey's firing was very much on attendees’ minds. "We've got a constitutional crisis," said Keith Betten, a retiree from Riverton.

Outside, protestors Carla and Michael Rockliff held a sign that read: "I can see Russia from the West Wing." The Rockliffs said they were Democrats and live in nearby Cranford in a district represented by another vulnerable Republican, Leonard Lance, who was one of 20 in his party to vote against the health care bill. The couple, Carla in a wheelchair, say they have been calling and visiting congressional offices every week. "We’ve changed the conversation, given the Republicans pause."

In another group of protesters, Cathy Krupa stood and held a cardboard tombstone. "To fire the guy who was doing the investigation? Does he think we're stupid? People aren't forgetting," she said, noting that she resides in the neighboring district of another Republican, Frank LoBiondo.

Krupa, who works for the Federal Aviation Commission, said she just started getting involved in political events and heard about the town hall through the Facebook page of the resistance group, Indivisible. She praised LoBiondo's vote against the health care bill but now wants to pressure him to support an independent investigation into the Russia issue.

For his part, MacArthur said he would prefer to wait to see what the congressional committees probing Russian meddling come up with. "No ... Not yet," he said, when asked to support an independent probe.