Acting FBI Chief: Russia Probe Is on Track

With the shock still fresh from President Trump’s abrupt ouster of FBI Director James Comey, Senate lawmakers Thursday began a longer process of understanding what happened and ensuring the bureau’s high-stakes Russia investigation will continue unimpeded.

Senators of both parties raised concerns this week regarding the timing of the president’s decision, which seemed linked to an accelerating FBI investigation into possible collusion between Russian agents and Trump’s presidential campaign. Many Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, suggested that only a special prosecutor could guarantee a fully independent inquiry in light of pressure from the White House.

Lawmakers started to probe these concerns Thursday in a previously scheduled Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, where Comey had been slated to appear.

“President Trump’s actions this week cost us an opportunity to get at the truth, at least for today,” said Sen. Mark Warner, the Democratic co-chair, noting the former director’s absence.

In Comey’s place was Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, fielding questions for the first time publicly since Comey was fired. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, sought assurances from McCabe that Comey's dismissal would not slow the FBI's work on the Russia inquiry.

"Simply put, sir, you cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing, protecting the American people, and upholding the Constitution," McCabe said. Separately, McCabe pledged “absolutely” to inform the committee of any attempt by the administration to interfere with the probe.

"It is my opinion and belief that the FBI will continue to pursue this investigation vigorously and completely,” McCabe said.

Meanwhile, the acting director batted down suggestions that Comey had approached the Department of Justice requesting more resources for the investigation, a request that might now be dismissed. “I strongly believe the Russia investigation is adequately resourced,” McCabe said.

If some questions and answers might have been oriented to reassure skittish lawmakers, intelligence professionals, and the American people, however, other answers from McCabe raised fresh questions and concerns.

His testimony punctured a key component of the White House rationale for firing Comey at this time: that rank-and-file FBI employees had lost confidence in Comey as their director. That narrative, McCabe countered, "is not accurate."

“Director Comey enjoyed broad support within the FBI and still does to this day,” McCabe said, adding, “The vast majority of employees enjoyed a deep and positive connection to Director Comey.”

At a press briefing later, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted she has "heard from countless members of the FBI who are grateful for the president's decision.”

In the president’s own telling, his decision to fire Comey was wholly his own, one he would have made “regardless of recommendation” by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Trump told NBC News. Originally, the White House had justified Trump’s decision by saying he had acted on Rosenstein's recommendation.

Now, the full Senate could hear Rosenstein’s version of events next week in a closed briefing, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell having extended an invitation. On Thursday, Rosenstein met in a secure room with Senate Intelligence Committee chairs Warner and Sen. Richard Burr, although they said Comey was not discussed.

The Senate Intelligence Committee, meanwhile, has invited Comey to meet in closed session next week. As of Wednesday evening, the committee was awaiting a response.

As Congress works to learn more about the president’s rationale for ousting Comey, attention has also turned to who could succeed him as director. The president’s pick would need to be confirmed by a majority in the Senate — normally a simple proposition, but less so with Republicans openly questioning Trump’s decision.

Meeting Wednesday with a group of Republican senators, Vice President Mike Pence solicited suggestions. Utah Sen. Mike Lee pitched Judge Merrick Garland, whom President Obama previously nominated to the Supreme Court, according to aides familiar with the discussion. Lee later floated his idea on Twitter as well.

Any nominee promises to meet a high bar in the Senate, with some Republicans and the whole Democratic conference poised to put up a fight. The White House, meanwhile, has not helped its cause.

Opening the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing Wednesday, Warner invoked the front page of that morning’s New York Times, featuring a photo of Trump hobnobbing in the Oval Office on Tuesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak: “A picture of an administration that clearly does not take this investigation too seriously,” Warner said.

The committee, by contrast, Warner insisted, would continue to take its investigation seriously. The president’s “actions will do nothing to undermine our resolve to follow the evidence wherever it leads,” Warner said. “We will speak to Mr. Comey, and we will speak to anyone and everyone that has something to offer this investigation.”