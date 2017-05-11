Trump's Ouster of Comey Puts GOP Lawmakers in a Bind

President Trump made a political mess Tuesday with his abrupt decision to oust FBI Director James Comey. Now, Republican lawmakers are the ones facing pressure to clean it up.

It is hardly the first time in Trump’s brief White House residency that he has put congressional Republicans in an inconvenient bind, scrambling to rationalize a controversial comment or decision by the president.

But some Republicans could not defend Trump’s move to fire Comey at this juncture, a decision at least in part related to Comey’s role overseeing an ongoing investigation into Russia’s attempts to interfere in the presidential election and potential collusion between Russian agents and Trump associates.

Sen. John McCain, an Arizona Republican, said he was “disappointed” by the president’s decision. Sen. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican, called the timing “very troubling.” Sen. Jeff Flake, another Arizona Republican, tweeted late Tuesday that he had spent “several hours trying to find an acceptable rationale for the timing of Comey's firing.”

“I just can't do it,” Flake concluded.

That was as far as most Republicans went. But Democrats, and other political figures, are pushing the GOP to go farther in checking Trump.

“It’s time for Congress to get serious about performing its constitutional duties,” former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg wrote Wednesday, urging Republican lawmakers to “appoint an independent commission” to carry out further investigation into Russia's election influence, while selecting a qualified replacement for Comey.

Speaking from the Senate floor, however, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell dismissed the need for any separate inquiry. "Today we'll no doubt hear calls for a new investigation,” he said, “which could only serve to impede the current work being done.”

That work, namely by the Senate Intelligence Committee, shifted Wednesday to a more aggressive tack. The committee announced that it has taken the unusual step of subpoenaing Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, for documents relevant to its investigation. Flynn previously declined to cooperate with a request for documents last month, representatives for the committee said.

Meanwhile, the panel has invited Comey to meet in closed session Tuesday, confirmed Becca Glover Watkins, a spokesperson for committee Chairman Richard Burr. As of Wednesday evening, however, it was unclear whether Comey would agree to brief the senators.

The flurry of activity by a committee that does its work primarily behind the scenes appeared designed to deliver on a repeated pledge by Burr and Vice Chairman Mark Warner, a Democrat, to “follow the facts where they lead.”

But the president’s actions might have muddied that objective, with Trump clearly favoring a particular path. Burr, the committee’s top Republican, expressed concerns in the immediate aftermath of Comey’s dismissal that it “further complicates an already difficult investigation by the committee.”

The Senate panel is not the only one likely to be impacted. The House Intelligence Committee, whose parallel investigation hit some bumps recently amid questions about its chairman, Devin Nunes, faces similar pressures now to produce results.

Other committees are likewise feeling new heat. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said he urged the FBI inspector general in a letter Wednesday to examine the circumstances of Comey’s ouster.

If it is unusual to see some Republicans publicly casting doubt on the president, most party lawmakers have not publicly raised concerns about the firing or any chilling effect it might have on ongoing investigations.

“The president did not fire the entire FBI. He fired the director of the FBI,” said Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican who sits on the intelligence committee. “And any suggestion that this is somehow going to stop the FBI’s investigation of the attempts by the Russians to influence the elections last fall is really patently absurd.”

But alarmed Democrats on Wednesday raised that very suggestion, calling on Republicans to support a special prosecutor to continue investigations.

“I believe this rises far above party labels and partisan politics. I have been heartened that several Republicans have expressed concerns,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on the chamber floor. “I hope and expect my Republican friends will be joining us in these efforts to make sure this investigation is conducted in the manner it deserves.”

The political fight is only beginning, however — with the fate of Trump’s pick to succeed Comey also resting squarely with Senate Republicans, who could approve a nominee without support from any Democrat, so long as Republicans reach near-consensus.

Misgivings among some Republicans about the timing of Comey’s ouster might complicate that process, however. Meanwhile, Democrats have pledged to fight any pick who would not preserve and advance the bureau’s Russia investigation.

“This nominee, whoever it is, will be subject to one of the most searching examinations in their confirmation hearing of anybody who's ever been before this body. We'll make sure of that,” Sen. Tim Kaine told NPR’s Steve Inskeep.

“You think Republicans will make sure of that as well?” Inskeep asked.

“I do,” Kaine responded. “Maybe not every Republican. But many of my colleagues, as you pointed out, have weighed in with grave concern about what the president did [Tuesday].”