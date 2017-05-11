How Much Do Special Elections Tell Us About the Midterms?

The off-year is a weird time to do quantitative elections analysis. During the 2016 cycle, the political wonk world was getting hit by a firehose of polling, news stories, social media data, election results and more on a near-daily basis. But since then, the elections information flow has been reduced to a trickle. We get a handful of presidential approval polls each week, and, if we’re lucky, results from a special election.

And so far, the world of political data has covered these special elections well -- there are great pieces on the demographics of each congressional district in play this year, how to think about special elections in general and what they might mean for 2018. But one issue hasn’t been addressed very directly yet -- what’s the expiration date on the meaning of a special election?

This might seem like a strange question. Data doesn’t spoil after a certain amount of time in the same way that yogurt or milk does. But if a statistician is trying to predict an upcoming event (like the 2018 midterms) some pieces of data are useful early in the process but less so as times goes on. For example, in June of last year, the polls were a good guide to where public opinion was and where it might go. But by the time October rolled around, the polls in June were outdated, and newer polls held more information about the eventual outcome of the race.

I used a large historical data set (with valuable contributions from Greg Giroux, FiveThirtyEight’s Harry Enten and others) to try to get a handle on exactly when special elections were (and weren’t) predictive of final election results and how we should think about the recent contests. The data was fairly murky, but I came away with a few rules of thumb.

First, never use just one special election to predict the next midterm. This has been a common refrain in the world of elections analysis. Local conditions, low turnout and a number of other idiosyncratic factors can pull individual special election results way to the left or right. That’s why the sum of information from special elections -- whether it’s an average of how well each party performed compared to some base line or a more qualitative assessment that takes the results together -- is much more useful than individual elections.

Second, you should start to put less weight on specials as the year goes on, and slightly increase emphasis on presidential approval and generic ballot polls as the calendar year winds down.

To figure this out, I attempted to predict the results of each midterm since the 1960s using both presidential approval polls and the results of special elections compared to the previous presidential election. The goal was to determine if special elections gave us information about the midterms that current polling didn’t, and to see if the predictive power of polls would eventually overwhelm that of special election results.

Good, readily available data on this question is hard to come by, and it’s easy to come up with a large number of ways to summarize polling data, special elections results and a party’s midterm performance. That makes analysis difficult -- if you can slice up the data multiple ways, it’s harder to know if your results represent something real or if your way of dicing the numbers just happened to line up with whatever you’re trying to predict. So if another analyst looked at similar data and came up with a somewhat different conclusion, that would be understandable.

That being said, my read on the data is that you shouldn’t think too much about special elections once the calendar year ends. The president’s approval rating in April of the off-year isn’t a great predictor of their party’s midterm performance. Recent special elections have been a decent predictor of what happened in the following midterms, so it’s arguable that right now special elections are more valuable for reading the tea leaves than polls are.

But conditions can change significantly in just a few months. A recession hit in July 1981, causing Ronald Reagan’s Republicans to lose seats in 1982. President Obama’s approval ratings declined steeply as his first year in office wore on. President Bush’s approval skyrocketed as Americans rallied around him in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The Lewinsky scandal broke in early 1998, and Republican overreach on that issue helped Democrats gain seats in that year’s midterms.

That’s not meant to denigrate the value of special elections. They’re a means by which Americans select their leaders, and they give us a valuable window into what the public is thinking. But when it comes to predicting the next election, special election results are frozen in time. Conditions will probably change, and future polls will catch those changes in a way that past special elections can’t. So in a few months, the polls will likely again be the most relevant data point as to whether Republicans can keep the House in 2018.

Finally, this year’s special elections aren’t a great sign for the GOP. The rosiest interpretation of the results for Republicans would be that their narrow win in red-state Kansas can be chalked up to local factors and that Democrat Jon Ossoff in Georgia basically performed as well as Hillary Clinton did there in 2016. That’s better for Republicans than what the conventional wisdom suggests, but it still admits that Trump’s lackluster numbers with college-educated whites (a part of the traditional Republican base) might be the new normal.

The most favorable interpretation for Democrats is that their overperformance in these districts signals a favorable environment for 2018. In that case, Democrats could regain a significant number of seats in the House.

But the point here is that it’s still early. If later polling shows Trump in a better or worse position than these special elections suggest, then you should adjust your views accordingly.