GOP Lawmakers' Bind; Soured Relations; Ryan's Hope; Gunfight at Mussel Slough

Good morning, it’s Thursday, May 11, 2017. On this date in 1880, several hundred farm families in the central California town of Hanford were assembling in a city park for a midday picnic when unwelcome news rifled through the crowd. A late-arriving local farmer named Archibald MacGregor informed many of those present that another farmer, W.B. Braden, was at that moment being evicted from his homestead north of town.

As everyone present knew, the force behind this eviction and others like it, which were taking place all over the region known as the Mussel Slough District, was the all-powerful Southern Pacific Railroad. Despite the farmers’ appeals to President Rutherford B. Hayes, the railroad’s legal claims were backed by the courts and were being enforced by U.S. marshals.

Before the day was done, five farmers lay dead or dying, another was gravely wounded, and two railroad men had also been killed -- all by gunfire at another homestead, this one owned by a farmer named William Brewer. It was more than twice the death toll of the shootout at the OK Corral, which would occur the following year.

And no matter how much attention Hollywood gives to the fight between the Earps and the Clantons, the Mussel Slough Tragedy, as it was known, had far-reaching political consequences.

The May 11, 1880 gathering in the California farm town of Hanford was not merely a picnic. It was a political rally that today might be termed part of the “resistance.” But what were 3,000 assembled settlers and their families resisting, precisely?

Land ownership is the short answer, although the dispute was more complicated than that.

The settlers had been lured to the San Joaquin Valley in the years after the Civil War by the promise of cheap land -- property essentially given to the railroads by the government as a way of encouraging the Central Pacific and Union Pacific (later merged into the Southern Pacific) to lay tracks there and populate the region. The railroads ran newspaper and magazine ads promising land for as low as $2.50 an acre, and agricultural-minded pilgrims flocked to the area.

The soil was rich and the sun shone brightly, but water was a problem -- as it almost always is in the West. The settlers dug miles of irrigation ditches from Mussel Slough and the Kings River, erected barns, houses, and fencing and essentially turned a lovely desert into some of the best farmland on the continent.

When it came time to formally transfer the title of this land to the men and women who’d improved it, Southern Pacific officials announced that the price had increased 10-fold. It was worth more now, much more. Yes, the farmers responded, it was worth more because of our improvements and sweat equity. Not exactly, replied Southern Pacific -- it’s worth more because we’ve built railroads into the region, so crops can be brought to market.

This dispute prompted the formation of the Settlers’ League, lengthy litigation, impassioned (and often intemperate) political talk, and finally, direct action. The railroad would foreclose on a property and marshals would be sent to enforce the order. A homesteading family’s belongings would be put out on the road. Vigilantes from the Settlers’ League would return the next day and put the household back together.

The ranch house of one local man who sided with the railroad was put to the torch. Events came to head on this date 137 years ago at the Brewer ranch. Deputy U.S. Marshal Alonzo W. Poole and a railroad employee named William Clark were riding on horseback, accompanying a buggy driven by two men, Walter J. Crow and Mills Hartt. Crow and Hartt were identified as the new owners of the Braden and Brewer farms, but they were widely considered by locals to be goons hired by the railroad. Whatever their motivation, this foursome carried more than eviction papers. Inside the buggy was a small arsenal of shotguns and pistols.

Riding out to meet this quartet were some 15 members of the Settlers’ League, also armed. The larger group of men demanded that Poole, who carried a sidearm, give up his weapon. This he refused to do. A shouting match ensued, with threats and vulgar language. Dust was kicked up. A horse spooked, knocking Poole over. Gunfire erupted into the crisp spring morning air. Neither the marshal nor the railroad man had fired a shot. Crow and Hartt had, however. In less than a minute, five settlers were dead or mortally wounded, as was Hartt. Although Hartt and Crow almost certainly started it, they didn’t finish it. Crow, a well-known marksman who had done most of the killing, tried to slink away along a fence line. Still armed, he was followed into the field, however, and killed by a rifle shot.

The railroad immediately went into damage-control mode, and was successful, at least initially. The only telegraph wires were along the railroad line, so the railroad shut communication down, but not before announcing that an “armed insurrection” had taken place against law enforcement. Meanwhile, railroad baron Charles Crocker made the rounds of San Francisco newspaper offices giving his side of the story. Even editors who had encouraged the Settlers’ League churned out one-side coverage against them.

This nefarious public relations effort worked, but only for a little while. Five Settlers’ League members present at the shootout were tried and sentenced to eight months in the Santa Clara County jail.

Before their sentences were complete, however, the tide of public opinion had completely turned in their favor. The men were allowed to have their wives at the jail with them, their sentences were cut short, and when they returned home after only six months’ time, they were greeted like heroes by a huge crowd.

More importantly, novelist such as Frank Norris used the Mussel Slough Tragedy as grist for indictments of the railroads and the politicians who did their bidding. Teddy Roosevelt was among the readers of Norris’ book “The Octopus,” and was moved by it.

The tragedy also galvanized reform-minded politicians, foremost among them Hiram Johnson, who won the governorship of California as a liberal Republican crusading against Southern Pacific’s influence. Two years later, Johnson helped found the Progressive Party, and was Theodore Roosevelt’s running mate in the three-way presidential race of 1912.

Hiram Johnson ran for governor again in 1914, winning in a landslide and two years later he left Sacramento for Washington as a U.S. senator.

One more footnote:

The men who’d gone to Henry Brewer’s ranch back in 1880 had gone on horseback and one who’d returned after serving his jail time had come home on a train. Partly to show that he was a man who embraced science and technology, however, and partly because he was running against the railroads, Johnson usually eschewed rail travel in 1910. He preferred to campaign in new-fangled mode of transport. It was the automobile.

