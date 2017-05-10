Trump Soured on Comey in 2016, White House Says

President Trump lost confidence in FBI Director James Comey during the last year and weighed whether to jettison him from his first day in office, even as the president continued to back Comey publicly until dismissing him Tuesday, the White House said.

“He wasn’t doing a good job,” the president told reporters while meeting with former National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger. “Very simply, he was not doing a good job.”

Vice President Mike Pence and White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the trajectory of an ongoing investigation at the Federal Bureau of Investigation examining Russia’s interference in the 2016 election had no bearing on Trump’s decision to fire the director, who took command of the FBI in 2013.

In March, Comey publicly confirmed the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s efforts to tilt the U.S. contest away from Hillary Clinton. Comey told Congress the FBI was also examining any potential collusion by Russia with current or former associates of Trump and his campaign.

On Tuesday, Trump wrote to Comey to say he appreciated three separate assurances that he was not a target of the FBI probe. Sanders declined to elaborate on why Trump raised the Russia investigation and his relief that he was not targeted if it had no bearing on his impressions of the director’s work.

The president has reluctantly affirmed his belief that Russia meddled in the election but denies any collusion with his team to help him win the White House. He has tweeted his disdain for the three congressional probes looking into the Russia facts, as well as the FBI investigation, denouncing accusations of collusion as “a hoax” and complaining about a waste of taxpayer resources.

Even with the turnover at the top of the FBI, Trump expects the Russia investigation to continue and wants it concluded as soon as possible to support his assertions that there was no collusion with his campaign, Sanders said.

“The bottom line is any investigation that was happening on Monday is still happening today,” she said. “That hasn't changed. … We encourage them to complete this investigation so we can put it behind us and we can continue to see exactly what we've been saying for nearly a year: there's no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.”

However, the FBI and congressional committees are doing more than studying the circumstances of Trump’s business ties, contacts with former campaign associates and the behavior of fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. At the heart of the investigations is bipartisan alarm that Russia brazenly interfered in the presidential contest last year, is alleged to be doing the same thing elsewhere, and is predicted to persist next year and beyond. The president’s interest in confronting those predictions and punishing Russia has been lukewarm.

Indeed, he met Wednesday in the Oval Office with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and was photographed by the Russian government photographer laughing and enjoying their visit. The White House description of the meeting, during which Trump said they focused on the carnage in Syria, included no reference to the 2016 election interference, which President Vladimir Putin has denied.

A majority of Americans say they are concerned about Russia’s interference in the U.S. contest, as well as the possibility that the president or his campaign team had inappropriate campaign contacts with Russia. Trump has called allegations of collusion a “witch hunt,” but half of Americans backed the idea of an independent investigation, according to one poll conducted this spring.

Although Sanders explained that Trump, in handling personnel decisions and battling Democratic critics, was draining the swamp – a reference to the president’s campaign slogan about the nation’s capital – there is a difference in the public’s mind between their suspicions about Russia and partisan dissatisfactions with Washington, D.C.

For the time being, however, Trump presented his decision to fire the 56-year-old director as the decisive acceptance by an executive of recommendations from his top advisers at the Department of Justice.

“I believe the president wanted to give Director Comey a chance,” Sanders explained during a rapid-fire, 29-minute news briefing. “Frankly, he'd been considering letting Director Comey go since the day he was elected.”

“An erosion of confidence,” plus written recommendations from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein dated May 9, persuaded Trump to fire Comey and begin a search for a successor, she said.

And what were the specific complaints about the former FBI director?

Sanders said Comey publicly conceded to Congress going “around the chain of command in the Department of Justice” last year to bypass former Attorney General Loretta Lynch during the FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server and transmission of classified materials while she served as secretary of state.

“I think that Director Comey has shown over the last several months, and frankly, the last year, a lot of missteps and mistakes,” she added.

If so, Trump’s exasperation with the former director accelerated at a brisk clip in May.

“The president has confidence in the director,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said a week ago.