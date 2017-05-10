Ryan Defends Comey Firing, Pushes Tax Reform

NEW ALBANY, Ohio – House Speaker Paul Ryan defended President Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, calling it a “presidential decision.”

Ryan, who waited nearly 24 hours to comment on Trump’s firing of Comey, said in an interview on Fox News Wednesday evening that the decision didn’t concern him.

“He does not want to see the FBI in disarray. He wanted to see the FBI up and running and moving well, and I think Director Comey became an issue himself,” Ryan said. “It’s obviously within the president’s authority and role to do this. I think he made an important decision. That’s a decision that’s in his right to do it, and now let’s go forward -- let’s get a capable person to replace him and let’s make sure that the men and the women of the FBI continue doing his job.”

Ryan also reiterated his opposition to a special prosecutor, something Democrats have called for in the wake of Comey’s dismissal. The speaker said he didn’t think a special prosecutor was a “good idea,” and the investigations into Russia’s influence in the election being conducted by the FBI and congressional intelligence committees were the appropriate outlets.

Ryan’s interview Wednesday in some ways underscored the difficulty he and congressional Republicans face in enacting their agenda this year in a volatile environment and under the continuing cloud of the Russia investigations. Ryan defended Trump from Ohio, where he’d just completed a factory tour and business roundtable to tout the burgeoning effort for major tax reform, but his response to Comey’s firing took center stage.

But before the interview, Ryan met with business leaders in Ohio to kick off a public push for their plan as the focus in the House – at least for the time being – shifts from health care to taxes.

Ryan didn’t get into details on the tax proposal during his brief factory tour and opening remarks at the roundtable – the majority of which was closed to press – but did talk broadly about why the tax plan was a priority.

He talked about consolidating the individual tax brackets and making the code simpler, but his focus was on business reform and lowering corporate rates. Ryan called Columbus the “Silicon Valley of manufacturing” and said he hoped their tax plan would benefit manufacturers and small businesses.

“We think it’s really important to make sure that we make it make sense to keep your businesses in America, keep manufacturing in America,” Ryan said.

Despite Ryan’s optimism, Republicans’ tax plans face major hurdles. Ryan emphasized that he agreed with the principles proposed by President Trump two weeks ago, but the legislative push remains in a nascent stage. It’s unclear if Republicans will ultimately pursue a revenue-neutral, broad overhaul of the tax code, which Ryan is pushing, or do the relatively simpler job of cutting tax rates.

It will also take time, and the legislative calendar is limited. Though health care has passed the House, it will be weeks and possibly months before a measure makes its way through the Senate. At the same time, other issues, including raising the debt ceiling, reauthorizing several programs and funding the government in September, all loom.

John Gimigliano, a former senior staff member on the Ways and Means Committee and head of the federal tax legislative group at KPMG LLP, said, “Every day that goes by without a House bill hurts” because legislative text is needed to kick-start the process.

“The days are quickly slipping, but it’s not impossible,” he said of a tax overhaul in 2017. “You have to move it quickly, and almost everything has to go right. I’m not ready to rule out 2017, but it’s not going to be easy.”

William Gale, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute, said he thought reform was unlikely this year given that there were a “number of issues” and disagreements Republicans face, including how to offset lower rates.

“I personally doubt they’re going to do anything approaching revenue neutral tax reform because to do that they’re going to have to raise taxes on some people and that would put a target on their back,” Gale said. He added that the crowded legislative calendar could also be a problem.

“They have a lot on their plate and they don’t really seem to be the smooth operator that one would need to get these things done right now,” he said.

Ryan, however, brushed off the crowded calendar in the Fox interview, saying lawmakers can “walk and chew gum at the same time.”

His pitch – which he’s made in Washington for months, but will likely sell more widely as it moves ahead– was that the current GOP control of government represented a “once in a lifetime” opportunity.

“The last time we did this — this being reform our tax system — was the year I got my driver’s license: 1986,” Ryan said. “We have not done this is a long, long time, and it’s high time in coming.”