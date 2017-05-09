RealClearPolitics Jobs

RealClearPolitics Video Assistant

RealClearPolitics is looking for a detail-oriented and tech-savvy individual to assist with content aggregation as a junior assistant editor for RCP Video. This position will involve media monitoring, video capture and editing, transcribing, and social media promotion of videos in the RCP video archive. This position is ideal for someone with a wide range of interests and an appreciation for hearing all sides of an argument.

The ideal candidate is a news junkie who is willing to work unconventional hours (this is not a traditional Monday to Friday, 9-5 job) and able to work independently between home and office. The position offers a flexible schedule. An ideal team member would be a D.C. area local who is able to commute regularly to downtown Washington to meet with other editors, but telecommuters will be considered.

The candidate should have excellent writing skills and interest in politics. Some prior video editing or media experience is preferred but not necessary.

The position is temporary with the possibility to become a long-term role.

Please send your resume to Tim Hains: thains@realclearpolitics.com