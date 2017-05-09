Fake News War Comes to Kentucky

The term “fake news” is here to stay. Popularized by President Trump, he uses it as a shield against news organizations he feels are being dishonest or overly critical.

Last week, Trump tweeted: “The Fake News media is officially out of control. They will do or say anything in order to get attention - never been a time like this!” And his re-election campaign is running television ads touting Trump’s record but arguing that “you wouldn’t know it from watching the news” as a huge “FAKE NEWS” graphic overlays the screen.

Jeff Mason, the president of the White House Correspondents' Association, had answered the president’s charges when he told his organization’s annual dinner last month, “We are not 'fake news.’ We are not failing news organizations. And we are not the enemy of the American people.”

The president and the press may be at war over this issue, but what does it mean to the average American? Is it possible for an everyday news consumer to conclude, even without the president’s prodding, that at least some news is fake?

Not only is it possible, it is clearly happening. Consider a recent case involving Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. (Disclaimer: While this won’t earn me any back slaps at the next meeting of the conservative establishment, I believe most journalists are honest people, working hard under difficult circumstances to present fair stories. And I am a fan of the Lexington Herald-Leader and most of its reporters, including those who work for parent company McClatchy. Over the years, the Herald-Leader has produced valuable journalism even as its editorial page skews dramatically to the left.) On April 25, a reporter named Curtis Tate of McClatchy published an article in the Herald-Leader with this opening: “Retired coal miners wearing camouflage shirts were an unmistakable, recurring sight Tuesday on Capitol Hill. Yet to Kentucky's senators, they may as well have blended in with the woodwork.”

The article was about 22,000 retired union miners and their spouses lobbying Congress for a permanent extension of health benefits, which had been temporarily extended in December. The piece left readers with the unmistakable impression that McConnell, the senior senator from a coal state, was ignoring constituents on the verge of losing their health coverage. There is no way to read the article and conclude anything else. Liberal sports and news commentator Matt Jones (well-known in the Bluegrass) took the story the way Tate intended, tweeting: “I am pretty tired of Mitch McConnell claiming he is ‘pro-coal’ and continuing to ignore KY coal miners' healthcare.”

Fast-forward six days to May 1. The congressional spending deal was done and the same newspaper—using reporter Bill Estep—published a story with this headline: “Unions praise McConnell for deal to fix health benefits of retired miners.”

You could forgive the average reader of the Herald-Leader for doing a double take, since the paper had told them less than a week prior that McConnell was ignoring the miners.

Who was right? The evidence strongly supports Estep. In December of last year, Cecil Roberts, president of the United Mine Workers of America, wrote an opinion piece for the Herald-Leader that included the following:

“I want to thank those who were responsible for this, including Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell … and I commend him for wanting to do more than just this four-month extension.”

Roberts held a press conference on April 26 at which he continued to praise McConnell:

“I want to do something … most people think I would never say. … I want to thank Majority Leader McConnell. … I am man enough to say that we appreciate the willingness to allow this legislation to move forward and be considered.” For years, the UMWA has worked to unseat the longtime lawmaker, spending heavily in vain from its coffers.

And on April 28, the UMWA’s official Twitter account tweeted at Tate and me (I had questioned Tate about this matter): “We did not feel ignored. [McConnell’s] staff met with us while he was on the floor.”

The evidence overwhelmingly indicates Estep had it right and Tate had it wrong. If one report was real, then the other was … fake. This episode animates a recent Morning Consult polling statistic: Just 29 percent of Americans trust the political news media to tell the truth.

Gallup, which has been tracking Americans’ trust in mass media since 1972, found in September of 2016 that “Americans' trust and confidence in the mass media ‘to report the news fully, accurately and fairly’ has dropped to its lowest level in Gallup polling history, with 32 percent saying they have a great deal or fair amount of trust in the media. This is down eight percentage points from last year.”

The results were even more stark when you look at them through a partisan lens. Gallup reported that “Republicans who say they have trust in the media has plummeted to 14 percent from 32 percent a year ago … easily the lowest confidence among Republicans in 20 years.”



For Tate’s part, he showed no remorse when presented with overwhelming, narrative-busting evidence. He even blocked me on Twitter when the UMWA weighed in. Remarkably, Tate was listed as a “contributor” to the Estep report, meaning he was forced to help write something that completely contradicted his prior work.

This happens at the national level, too: Reporters have frequently written things about Trump (i.e. the Martin Luther King bust incident and the New England Patriots photo debacle) that later required correction.

Trump is right – some “news” is, in fact, fake. And each new incident confirms and makes worse the aforementioned polling.

It is extremely dangerous for Americans to have such a low opinion of the news media. Trust will be slow to return if these kinds of incidents continue, causing average news consumers to wonder – did this really happen or not?