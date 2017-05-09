2018 Senate Map; Aging Leadership; an Arctic Thaw? Bonnie and Bruce

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Forty-three years ago today, the Harvard Square Theater hosted a concert with Bonnie Raitt as the featured performer. The opening act was no slouch, either. It was 24-year-old rock-and-roller Bruce Springsteen and his band of New Jersey-based musicians.

Influential rock music critic Jon Landau saw that show and wrote glowingly about it, as even the most casual Bruce-ologist knows. “I have seen the future of rock & roll and its name is Bruce Springsteen,” Landau famously wrote. It was a great line, and it helped forge a friendship and business partnership between the prominent Rolling Stone critic and Springsteen that enriched music lovers around the world. But Bonnie Raitt is no slouch, either; I’ll have a brief word on her in a moment.

First, I'll point you to RealClearPolitics' front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a complement of original material from our own reporters and contributors

Although Bonnie Raitt is the same age as Springsteen, success had come to her a bit sooner -- also with an assist from influential journalists.

Unlike The Boss, the California-born Bonnie Raitt had grown up in a musical family. Her father, John Raitt, had been the leading man in the musical “Carousel,” and her mother was a talented piano player, and her siblings all made music, too.

As a 20-year-old student at Radcliffe College, Raitt was a fixture on the Boston folk music scene -- she sang and played guitar -- when she began gravitating toward the blues. In 1970, she sought out promoter Dick Waterman, who lived in Cambridge and also loved the genre. Waterman began booking her as a warm-up act for the likes of Cat Stevens, James Taylor and Buddy Guy. After Raitt opened at the Gaslight Cafe in Greenwich Village for bluesman Fred McDowell, she got glowing reviews in Newsweek and The New York Times. The record labels came around soon thereafter, and her debut album, “Bonnie Raitt,” was released in August of 1971, a year and a half before Bruce and his bandmates produced “Greetings From Asbury Park.”

Like Bruce Springsteen, Bonnie Raitt still performs. She’s on tour this year, in fact, playing later this month in Canada before coming back to the States.

Her first U.S. show of the summer will be in Springsteen’s backyard, in Jersey. Paired with James Taylor she arrives in the nation’s capital to play at Nats’ Park on July 14. I can’t make you love her, but if you’ve never heard the woman sing, consider going that night. It will make you feel like home.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com