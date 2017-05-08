Infrastructure Detours; a Tough Job; Trump's Loyal Voters; Captain Harry

Good morning, it’s Monday, May 8, 2017. On this date 133 years ago, a future U.S. Army officer was born in a wood frame house in Lamar, Missouri, the first child of a farming family in the American heartland. “My first memory is that of chasing a frog around the backyard in Cass County,” the boy wrote much later. “Grandmother … watched the performance and thought it very funny that a 2-year-old could slap his knee and laugh so loudly at a jumping frog.”

It’s a description, as I wrote five years ago today, that sounds like something out of a Mark Twain story, which is fitting. Twain grew up across the state in Hannibal and “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” was published the year that the boy I am writing about this morning was born.

That child’s family moved to a farm near Harrisonville, Mo., and then to another in Jackson County where his father gave him a black Shetland pony that he rode over his family’s 600-acre spread. When he was 6, the family moved again, this time to a small town less than an hour’s horseback ride from downtown Kansas City.

The boy was not athletic, and he had poor eyesight, but once his family got him reading glasses he devoured every book in the local library. He was not so studious, however, that he failed to notice his surroundings. He was enthralled by one classmate in particular, a girl named Bess Wallace, whom he later described as having “golden curls … and the most beautiful blue eyes.”

I'll tell you a little more about our future Army officer in a moment.

The young man from Missouri born on this date in 1884 graduated from high school in 1901 and received an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy that same year. Failing his West Point physical because of poor eyesight and lacking the money to attend college elsewhere, he went to work. He didn’t have a career so much as a succession of odd jobs: drugstore clerk, timekeeper for the railroads, bank teller. He dabbled in farming and commodities speculation. He signed up for the National Guard reserves in 1905, mainly for something to do on weekends, and joined the Masonic Order four years later. Although he was back on his family’s farm when World War I broke out, the young man quickly discovered that in wartime the armed services weren’t so fussy about men who wore eyeglasses as long as they were willing to fight.

This man certainly was. He captained Battery D in the U.S. Army’s 129th Field Artillery Regiment, leading it into action in France at Verdun. To say he was courageous is redundant. Every man on the Western front, from every country, was brave in that terrible theater of a horrific war. But it certainly can be said that he was a popular officer who never stood on ceremony. Later, at reunions of the 129th, he would play the piano while his former comrades-in-arms sang regimental songs or popular show tunes.

“Captain Harry,” as his men called him, mustered out of the service in 1919 at age 35 and returned to Missouri. He went into men’s clothing business and then entered politics. The first thing he did upon returning to Kansas City, however, was to marry the girl from elementary school, the one with those blond curls and blue eyes. Bess Truman became her married name, and the one her fellow Americans would know her by when she became first lady and her husband was commander-in-chief.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com