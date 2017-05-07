Trump Tells the Truth: The Job Is Hard

For someone who often fudges the truth, embarks on goofy rhetorical flights of fancy about U.S. history, and boasts of having never read a presidential biography, Donald J. Trump gave voice to a sober truth the other day about the office he holds. In an interview with Reuters to mark his first 100 days in the White House, Trump said, “This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.”

Cue up the instant mockery from the usual suspects. “How about that?” wheedled Stephen Colbert with even more than his usual snark. “It turns out being leader of the free world is harder than licensing your name to luxury meat.”

David Axelrod, Barack Obama’s former campaign adviser, went on Twitter to compare the Reuters account to a headline in The Onion, a satirical website. “Donald says he thought being president would be easier,” added Hollywood activist George Takei. “In 100 days, all he has to show for it is learning that presidenting is hard.”

Apparently “presidenting” was dissing Trump’s lowbrow rhetorical style. But what this round of Trump-bashing really showed is that he could say the sky was blue and his critics would deem it hilariously stupid.

A month ago, liberals couldn’t stop making fun of Trump’s surprise at finding out that legislative fixes to Obamacare were difficult because, as he explained, health care policy is “complicated.” David Axelrod, at least, should know better. President Obama’s default excuse for delays and glitches in rolling out health-care policy was that it was “complex” or “complicated”—or just plain “hard.” He employed this explanation repeatedly, saying how hard it was to jump-start the economy, negotiate with Iran, guarantee privacy, and oversee the war in Afghanistan.

In his first term, Obama also responded to unrest among liberals about his failure to achieve immigration reform or other elements of his agenda by reminding his supporters that he was merely a president, not “an emperor” or “a king.” Did this surprise him?

“You know, nothing truly prepares you for the demands of the Oval Office,” a wise man once said. “Until you’ve sat at that desk, you don’t know what it’s like to manage a global crisis or send young people to war.”

That sage observation was made by Obama himself, after nearly eight years on the job. He said it while touting Hillary Clinton’s bona fides to the nation at the Democrats’ 2016 national convention in Philadelphia. America’s most astute presidential scholars have made the same point.

“Regardless of his prior training, nothing he has done will have prepared him for all the facets of that job,” famed political scientist Richard Neustadt wrote in 1960, as John F. Kennedy prepared to take office. Speaking about all of them, not just JFK, Neustadt maintained that presidents enter office arrogantly unmindful of that basic fact—and that it often takes years for them to absorb the lesson.

If that’s true, then Donald Trump is ahead of schedule, not behind.

In politics, a “Kinsley gaffe” is a blooper that gets the speaker in trouble not because it’s wrong, but because it’s the truth—although it’s something better left unsaid. Trump’s talk about not knowing how hard the job is is more properly understood in this vein.

It’s certainly true, however, that Trump invited some of this opprobrium. He spent much of the 2016 campaign berating the “stupid people” who have been running the government for the last two decades and promising that he’d singlehandedly fix a multitude of problems. So Trump can be faulted for his ego and his grandiosity, but if he was guilty of anything in the Reuters interview, it was excessive candor.

Yet Trump is hardly the first president to find he’d underestimated the difficulties of the office. He isn’t even the first to wax nostalgic about his previous life just as he was starting the new one. In an April 1, 1789 letter to a friend, George Washington wrote that assuming the mantle of the presidency—it was less than a month away—“will be accompanied by feelings not unlike those of a culprit who is going to the place of his execution.”

Warren Harding told one confidant that he doubted he was “big enough” for the presidency. “I am not fit for this office and should never have been here,” he told Judge John Barton Payne. “Somewhere there must be a book that tells me all about it, where I could go to straighten it out in my mind.”

Harry Truman, contemplating the very thought of a military man in the Oval Office, told Dick Neustadt that incoming Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower would be irked at the job. “He’ll sit here, and he’ll say, ‘Do this! Do that!’ And nothing will happen. Poor Ike – it won’t be a bit like the Army. He’ll find it very frustrating.” Truman himself had been Franklin D. Roosevelt’s vice president for not even three months when FDR died. “Boys, if you ever pray, pray for me now,” he told the press. “I don't know if you fellows ever had a load of hay fall on you, but when they told me yesterday what had happened, I felt like the moon, the stars, and all the planets had fallen on me.”

Truman seemed so uncertain of himself at the onset of his presidency that

Senate Majority Leader Alben Barkley told him to quit making self-deprecating comments: “Have confidence in yourself. If you do not, the people will lose confidence in you.”

Donald Trump does not, and did not, express his self-doubts like that—but other presidents have, at least in private. Woodrow Wilson spoke of the “loneliness of the position” to an aide named Edward M. House. After the Bay of Pigs fiasco, John F. Kennedy told New York Times correspondent James Reston and aide Arthur Schlesinger Jr., “It was a hell of way to learn things.”

JFK’s successor amplified on this thought. “No one can experience with the president of the United States the glory and agony of his office,” Lyndon Johnson said at the dedication of his presidential library in 1971. “No one can share the burden of his responsibilities, or the scope of his duties.”