Repeal Vote Takeaways; New Podcast; Big-City Voting Trends; Cinco de Mayo

Good morning, it’s Friday, May 5, 2017, time for my annual Cinco de Mayo column.

We live in an age when so-called conservatives want to build a 2,000-mile wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, while people who consider themselves progressive go around college campuses berating their fellow Americans for supposed “cultural appropriation.”

Here’s a counter-narrative: There is nothing conservative about trying to wall off a continent. That’s a radical idea. And “cultural appropriation” is not only illiberal in the extreme and historically ignorant, but in the context of North America the phrase itself is an oxymoron.

Proof of my dual proposition exists in the historic antecedents and evolution of Cinco de Mayo, as I'll explain in a moment.

Cinco de Mayo really got its start in California, not Mexico. The unofficial holiday is typically assumed by Anglos (and many Hispanics) to be a Mexican version of July 4. That's not accurate. Although it ostensibly celebrates a temporal military victory by the Mexican Army over a French expeditionary force in the city of Puebla on May 5, 1862, the date first took hold among Mexicans living north of the border.

It was as a way of commemorating the Civil War -- ours, not Mexico’s. News traveled slowly in the mid-19th century, so Mexican miners in California’s Mother Lode region didn’t hear of the Puebla defenders’ victory over the French troops dispatched by Napoleon III until three weeks later. When they heard, the party started. It’s never really stopped.

Fireworks were set off in the Gold Rush country of Northern California; rifles were fired into the air at Nevada mining camps; spontaneous fiestas broke out among work crews as far north as Oregon. The most organized celebrations among the Mexican diaspora in the West were in Los Angeles, where Mexican-American politicians hosted rallies and delivered patriotic speeches.

At the time, many in the U.S. believed that the French intention was to arm the Confederacy of Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis. This was an overblown worry, but Cinco de Mayo was a chance for Mexican-Americans living in California to revel in their loyalty to the Union.

“Cinco de Mayo is not a Mexican holiday," UCLA professor David E. Hayes-Bautista told me a couple of years ago. “It is an American Civil War holiday, created spontaneously by Mexicans and Latinos living in California who supported the fragile cause of defending freedom and democracy during the first years of that bloody War Between the States.”

To Mexican-Americans in the 1860s, most of whom loathed slavery, the Battle of Puebla became their version of the Battle of Shiloh: a victory for the Union. Mexico native Jose Alamillo, a professor of Chicano studies at California State University, Channel Islands, first heard of Cinco de Mayo in elementary school -- after moving to the U.S. with his family when he was 8 years old.

“It’s not a Mexican holiday, not an American holiday, but an American-Mexican holiday,” Alamillo told Time magazine. “They had to kind of make the case for fighting for freedom and democracy and they were able to link the struggle of Mexico to the struggle of the Civil War, so there were simultaneous fights for democracy.”

Over the years, it has evolved into a broader, and equally noble cause: celebrating the ethnic pluralism that makes this free country a vibrant cultural cauldron. So it’s not a mixed metaphor -- remember, the French figure in this story, too -- if I sign off this morning with this: Vive la différence!

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com