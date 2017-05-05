'Politics Is Everything' Podcast: Comedy in Trump Era

After coming under fire for a May 1 monologue viewed by critics as explicit and below the belt, comedian Stephen Colbert said he had no regrets.

The “Late Night” host told viewers this week that he "would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be" regarding a joke about President Trump and Vladimir Putin, but otherwise would do it again. While the original monologue triggered backlash in the form of a #FireColbert hashtag, Colbert suggested he didn't plan to change his ways.

"Now, I'm not going to repeat the phrase, but I just want to say, for the record, life is short, and anyone who expresses their love for another person in their own way is, to me, an American hero," Colbert said. "And I think we can all agree on that. I hope even the president and I can agree on that. Nothing else, but that."

The ratings race supports the comic’s instincts. Colbert opens nearly every show with jokes about President Trump and has enjoyed a boost—even recently eclipsing rival Jimmy Fallon—in the early days of the new administration. The controversy surrounding whether his shtick went too far highlights the way in which politics in the Trump era has infiltrated nearly every aspect of people's lives, including late night comedy.

Such is the theme of our new podcast, “Politics Is Everything.” With the first 100 days of the Trump presidency now in the rear view, RealClearPolitics will assess its ongoing impact outside the Beltway.

With the 2016 Trump campaign and now presidency, politics has been all consuming. No conversation or activity seems safe from discussion about politics. A new Gallup poll found nearly 60 percent of working Americans say people around them have discussed political issues more often in the last four months than they have in the past.

With this is mind, the podcast will explore ways in which politics in the era of Donald Trump is affecting a particular industry, person, company, or issue.

In our first episode, we take a look at how the comedy world—including late night programs, “Saturday Night Live,” and political satire shows—are handling the Trump era. At times, comedians seem to be venturing into reporting and fact checking. Seth Meyers, for example, runs a "Closer Look" segment focused on political news of the day. Trevor Noah and Samantha Bee have also enjoyed success with political commentary.

Some analysts and critics argue these bounces for comedians may be more attributable to the hosts playing to their original strengths, but the Trump phenomenon has given them plenty of material.

Our guests include: Sopan Deb, a culture writer for the New York Times and former CBS News reporter who followed the Trump campaign and does stand-up comedy in New York City; Ben Terris, reporter for the Washington Post, who recently wrote a piece looking at how the cast and crew of the HBO political comedy show “VEEP” are reckoning with a new season with Trump as president; and Penn State professor Sophia McClennen, who studies the intersection of politics and culture and is the author of “Colbert’s America: Satire and Democracy.”