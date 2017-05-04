Repeal Vote Set; North Korean Threat; RealClearLife Redesign; Reagan and the Nobel Cause

Good morning, it’s Thursday, May 4, 2017. Forty-three years ago today, Ronald Reagan made some interesting remarks in an otherwise routine ceremony at the Angeles National Forest. Reagan’s tenure as two-term governor of California was winding to a close. So was the U.S. military effort in Vietnam, and Reagan, who had been meeting freed American POWs, had something on his mind:

“There are those who say that Vietnam was a war without heroes because the conflict became a controversy," Reagan said that day. “I do not accept that. They were all heroes, especially those we're honoring today.”

I'll amplify on this in a moment.

On May 4, 1974, when Ronald Reagan said that all the veterans of Vietnam were “heroes,” many listeners heard this as boilerplate political rhetoric not meant to be taken literally. Actually, Reagan, who defended the war in Vietnam long after most politicians stopped doing so, chose his words carefully.

He was championing the Americans who had gone to fight in Asia's jungles, not the politicians who’d sent them there. As Reagan’s governorship and the war entered their home stretch, so did the presidency of Richard Nixon, who would be gone from the White House by mid-summer.

Reagan would go on to challenge the Republican president who replaced Nixon, and in the Gipper’s 1976 campaign against Jerry Ford, he honed his thoughts about Vietnam into a dependable applause line.

“Let us tell those who fought in that war,” Reagan would say, “that we will never again ask young men to fight and possibly die in a war our government is afraid to win.”

Four years later, in a campaign he was destined to win, Reagan would reprise that “afraid to win” line and on August 18, 1980, in a speech to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, he doubled down on it.

Veering from his prepared text when talking about Vietnam, Reagan said, “It is time we recognized that ours, in truth, was a noble cause.” This was not an ad-lib. The candidate had written it into his speech by hand.

As I wrote two years ago in this space, Reagan’s choice of words had a rich provenance. George Washington had used that phrase in 1776 in a field order (“It is a noble Cause we are engaged in…”), and the veterans gave Reagan a standing ovation for it.

The phrase had ripple effects, too. It helped get Reagan elected, for one thing, and restored a measure of pride to many Vietnam veterans. According to the insights of author and former White House correspondent Robert Timberg, it also galvanized a generation of grateful Vietnam veterans who would go into public service and were looking to translate Reagan's words into deeds. Some of those vets, as Timberg noted in his acclaimed book "The Nightingale's Song," were motivated too highly -- leading to the Iran-contra scandal.

As for Reagan's core belief that the United States shouldn't fight wars it cannot or will not win, that was widely embraced as well.

In his campaign-trail manifesto, "A Charge to Keep," Texas Gov. George W. Bush wrote in his no-frills style: "We must not go into a conflict unless we go in committed to win." Alas, as Bush learned in the White House, that is an easier charge to assert than to keep.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com