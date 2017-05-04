Optimistic House GOP Leaders Schedule Pivotal Health Vote

House Republicans plan to vote on their measure repealing and replacing major tenets of the Affordable Care Act Thursday, the culmination of weeks of uncertainty, false starts and last-minute deal-making to advance their top campaign promise for the past seven years.

Since canceling a vote in mid-March, leaders have insisted they would only bring the health care measure to the floor if and when they had the votes to pass it. Though it’s expected to be a slim margin either way, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy expressed confidence Wednesday evening that the support is there.

“We have enough votes. It’ll pass,” McCarthy said as he exited a brief meeting in Speaker Paul Ryan’s office.

The decision comes after weeks of painstaking deliberation, pressure from the White House, multiple changes to the legislation, and a delicate whip process that has left GOP leadership on the cusp of success. With Democrats unanimously opposed to the measure, GOP leaders can afford to lose only 22 Republican votes — requiring a minimum of 216 to pass it.

More than a dozen Republicans publicly oppose the legislation and many more have declined to state their positions, saying they remained undecided. Several said they would likely not publicly declare their position until they voted.

The measure would unwind major components of President Obama’s signature health care law, including the individual and employer mandates. It would also substitute the income-based subsidies given to low-income individuals for health care in favor of aged-based tax credits, roll back Medicaid expansion and restructure Medicaid into a block grant or per-capita program.

The vote Thursday represents a major risk for Republicans across the board. Failure would be a black eye for Ryan and President Trump just weeks after their efforts to secure support for the measure fizzled the first time around.

Trump became intimately involved in whipping support for the bill, calling undecided members and even hosting two — Reps. Billy Long of Missouri and Fred Upton of Michigan — at the White House Wednesday morning to discuss whether the president backed an amendment Upton proposed that ultimately won Long’s support.

Ryan and his leadership team have insisted they would not bring a measure to the floor before securing the votes to pass it. In some cases, the effort worked, and members opposed to the bill flipped to supporting it by Wednesday evening.

But others proved more difficult. On Tuesday, Washington Rep. Dave Reichert met with Vice President Mike Pence and received a phone call from Trump pushing for support of the legislation. He then got a call from the director of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Tuesday night and met with Ryan in his office Wednesday. He was still undecided when he left Ryan’s office, and a spokeswoman confirmed he had not made a decision Wednesday evening.

Failure on the House floor after such an intense process, and with so much riding on the vote, would be a stinging blow for both Ryan and Trump.

There are plenty of risks for individual members casting their votes as well. The Congressional Budget Office earlier this year predicted as many as 24 million people could lose health insurance under the measure. But Republicans are moving forward without an updated score from the CBO to take account of major changes to the legislation in the past two weeks. Lawmakers won’t have an accurate, nonpartisan measure of the impact the legislation will have on their constituents when they cast their votes.

“You always want to have as much information as possible before a vote,” said Florida Rep. Carlos Curbelo, who is undecided. “Having said that, this is not final passage for the legislation. It is in this chamber. But nothing happens if a bill passes out of the House” and doesn't get through the Senate too, he said, pointing out that it faces tougher odds in the upper chamber. Curbelo said he’d been engaging several Senate offices on their likely efforts to strengthen certain provisions.

In recent days, hesitant lawmakers’ biggest concern has been for individuals with pre-existing conditions. An amendment negotiated to gain conservative support for the legislation would allow states to seek waivers to opt out of Obamacare regulations mandating essential health benefits and guaranteeing that insurers cannot charge more for individuals with pre-existing conditions.

Though the change was necessary to garner conservative support for the bill, it troubled a number of Republicans that their constituents with pre-existing conditions could suffer under it -- or perhaps that a "yes" vote on the deeply contentious bill could make them vulnerable in upcoming elections.

Upton, former chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, shocked fellow lawmakers Tuesday by opposing the measure, saying it didn’t adequately cover pre-existing conditions.

Upton then proposed an amendment, brainstormed Tuesday night and written into legislative language Wednesday, to provide $8 billion in funding over five years for high-risk pools of individuals with pre-existing conditions who couldn’t afford insurance because their state sought a waiver from the Obamacare regulations.

Democrats and several health care groups argued the additional funding was severely insufficient to cover those individuals. Upton and Long, an ardent Trump supporter who had also opposed the bill as of Tuesday, met with Trump Wednesday morning, got his approval for the amendment and became bill proponents.

But Upton’s decision epitomizes the risk for Republicans in pushing the measure through. He said he was convinced few governors would seek waivers under the law, meaning the regulations banning charging more for pre-existing conditions would likely stay in place for most Americans. But he admitted that if more states sought waivers, the $8 billion he proposed might not be enough money.

“Now, is it enough money? I don’t know,” Upton said to reporters after explaining his amendment to Republicans on the Energy and Commerce Committee. “That’s the question that I asked and was led to believe that $5 billion would be enough, which is why it’s $8 billion, to ensure that it’s more than enough. And if it’s not, ultimately — and at some point this will be scored by CBO, we’ll have a better idea.”

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, during his briefing Wednesday afternoon, was asked about an analysis by the retiree lobbying group AARP that premiums could rise dramatically for those with pre-existing conditions, and that the additional $8 billion would be insufficient.

“There are so many variables that are unknown that to make an analysis of that level of precision, it seems almost impossible,” Spicer responded, underscoring the uncertainty facing lawmakers as they vote.

If the measure passes the House, most lawmakers — and even White House officials — admit it will likely undergo significant changes in the Senate. Some senators have eyed increasing funds for the tax credits to help people afford insurance. Others, including Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, are looking at changes to ease the rollback of Medicaid expansion.

House members voting Thursday readily admit they’re unsure what the final measure will look like — and, more importantly, whether it will have support in the lower chamber to pass again after the Senate changes it. Some lawmakers expressed concern they were casting a politically difficult vote for an unpopular bill that might get changed in the Senate and never actually become law. But for now, the focus is squarely on Thursday’s vote.

“Our number one goal is to get it out of the House, focus, and then have those conversations with the Senate,” Spicer said. “In a perfect world, they would just take it straight up and we would go. But I have a feeling the Senate is going to want a say in this, so we'll go from there.”

Despite all the risks and uncertainty, leaders were in high spirits Wednesday evening as they informed reporters of the vote less than 24 hours away.

“Would you have confidence?” McCarthy said after a reporter asked how risky it was to call the vote. “We’re going to pass it. We’re going to pass it. Let’s be optimistic about life.”