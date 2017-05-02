Trump Aides Rip Media, Dems for Calling Budget Deal a Loss

When President Trump is unhappy with news media coverage, everyone knows it.

On Twitter.

In his Cabinet.

Among his top aides.

On Tuesday, the president urged his team to fight back against congressional Democrats and the news media because he was irate that the more than $1 trillion spending bill he signed to keep the government funded was depicted as a setback for his priorities, including a wall along the border with Mexico.

“I think the president is frustrated with the fact that he negotiated in good faith with the Democrats and they want to try and spike the football and make him look bad,” Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney told reporters in the White House briefing room.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, channeling his boss while reading from notes before exiting the room, accused Democrats of playing politics.

“Frankly, I am shocked at the behavior of some individuals in public service or public office,” he said. Lawmakers are “celebrating” reductions in funding for a border wall that the administration believes will “make us more secure -- that will prevent drug smuggling,” he added. “They’re rejoicing in the fact that that wall will be slower to be built and consequently our southwest border [is] under less control than it could be.”

It was the third such sales pitch about the stopgap budget that Mulvaney made to reporters in two days. On Monday evening, the budget director defended the administration’s achievements in securing funding for border security, defense funding, and school choice priorities.

But concerned that GOP compromises weakened his reputation for winning in negotiations, Trump pushed his team to spin his side of the narrative harder.

Mulvaney, a conservative former House member, pointed to photographs of what he said were existing barriers along Mexico’s border, noting the administration secured funding that would improve border security, including segments of Trump’s proposed 1,900-mile wall. The budget director said he did not know the location or details of the structure seen in photographs displayed behind him.

“The Dems have been trying to claim victory on this, which I think's a very strange way to look at a bipartisan discussion,” he argued. “If you're in a bipartisan meeting, I think it's very unusual for one group to walk out and … say, `Hey, we won. We killed the other guys.’ And it certainly doesn't bode very well for future discussions,” he warned.

“It's important today and only fair to show you what's really in the bill and how the president actually cut a tremendous deal for the American people,” he added.

The president, the director said, believed a compromise with Democrats to keep the government open was important to show Americans that Republicans can govern, even as the House GOP is struggling mightily within its own ranks to adopt a health care bill to replace the Affordable Care Act. Tax reform is supposed to follow health care as the next party priority, and senior administration officials last week told reporters they will not seek nor do they expect to secure Democratic support for a major tax bill.

“You've got a president who knows what he's doing when it comes to running the country,” Mulvaney said. “I think the message that we're sending is that we are competent. We know what we're doing and the country is safe in our hands.”

Trump’s dissatisfaction with coverage among conservative media about the fiscal 2017 budget compromise, and a blistering headline in the New York Times saying Trump “lost,” could impact future discussions with Congress, including the more consequential budget for fiscal 2018, which must be negotiated by the end of September.

The president, communicating his agitation about Congress in general and the Senate in particular, tweeted an apparent threat Tuesday morning:

The reason for the plan negotiated between the Republicans and Democrats is that we need 60 votes in the Senate which are not there! We.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017

either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%. Our country needs a good "shutdown" in September to fix mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017