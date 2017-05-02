House GOP Again Scrambling for Health Care Votes

It’s déjà vu all over again for the House GOP and health care this week.

As some within the White House confidently predict a vote to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act in the next few days, House leaders have yet to schedule anything, scrapping for supporters and trying to limit public defections as they hover close to, but still short of, a majority.

Though GOP leaders moved much closer to success last week, mainly due to the new support of most of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, the changes have yet to persuade any moderates who were previously against the bill to support it, at least publicly. A number of those lawmakers have either confirmed their opposition or remain undecided at this point, forcing leaders to piece together a puzzle to secure the 216 votes necessary to pass the bill.

Speaker Paul Ryan has repeatedly said they will schedule a vote when they have enough support to pass the legislation, and no vote has yet been scheduled. On Wednesday, House leaders plan to take up a $1 trillion measure funding the government until October, likely leaving Thursday as the last possibility for a health care vote before members depart for a one-week recess. Some in the Capitol are cautiously optimistic a vote could be held before they leave Washington.

“I think we have the votes,” said Texas Rep. Joe Barton, a member of the whip team and the Freedom Caucus, after a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence Monday afternoon.

The newfound optimism comes after Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows of North Carolina and moderate Tuesday Group Co-Chairman Tom MacArthur of New Jersey negotiated an amendment that would allow states to seek waivers for certain Obamacare regulations, including essential health benefits and the regulation preventing people with pre-existing conditions from being charged more.

Barton said there was some shakiness to that vote tally due to lawmakers on the fence, and that it was not “rock solid.” But he said he had been privately assured that some moderates had been flipped from no to yes, and that there were some who were willing to support the bill if necessary to bring it over the top.

“There are a lot of people that’d rather be a no vote, but if it needs their vote to pass, they’ve committed that they’ll support it,” Barton said.

Publicly, the vote tally didn’t improve for the GOP over the weekend. Several key members, including Reps. Adam Kinzinger, Carlos Curbelo and Mario Diaz-Balart, remained undecided. Missouri Rep. Billy Long, an ardent Trump supporter, came out in opposition to the legislation because of the new amendment.

“I have always stated that one of the few good things about Obamacare is that people with pre-existing conditions would be covered,” Long said in a statement. “The MacArthur amendment strips away any guarantee that pre-existing conditions would be covered and affordable."

Despite Ryan’s assertion that a vote would be scheduled only when the votes are secured, the clock is ticking on negotiating a health care overhaul. Republicans moved quickly this year because they are using the reconciliation process -- under the fiscal year 2017 budget -- to bypass a Senate filibuster, but are preparing to move tax reform under the same reconciliation process -- but under the fiscal year 2018 budget -- by the end of this year.

There cannot be two budgets at the same time, so once a budget for fiscal year 2018 passes the House and Senate, the reconciliation instructions being used as vehicle for the health care legislation would be void, according to multiple GOP aides. Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s budget director, said a budget would be sent to Congress sometime in late May, and Republicans had been expecting to prepare their own budgets along a similar timeline.

But the decision on when to move that budget lies with leadership. Leaders can delay until health care passes, or decide to put health care aside and officially move on to tax reform. But sooner rather than later, they have to vote on health care, jettison it, or risk imperiling the chances of completing tax reform this year.

“It's a self-imposed deadline,” said one GOP leadership aide.

Because of that, some in the Capitol believe that this month – with a recess scheduled next week and another the week of Memorial Day – represents the last, best chance to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“I think it’s safe to say we’re this close, and if we can’t get it over the finish line in the next few weeks it would be time to move on,” New York Rep. Chris Collins said late last week.

To some, the close whip count is a sign that this week may be the right time to move the bill to the floor even if it’s not entirely clear it will pass.

“My argument is you don’t really have the votes until you make them vote,” said Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma upon exiting a meeting with the GOP whip team. “If you think you’re close, I would role the dice.”