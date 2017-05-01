Trump's 683 Days; Political Odd Couple; Beware Islamabad; Law Day

Good morning, it’s Monday, May 1, 2017, May Day in much of the world, and Law Day here in the United States -- a date to take note of how the rule of law undergirds the freedoms Americans enjoy.

It was first proposed 60 years ago by a prominent Washington, D.C., lawyer named Charles S. Rhyne, who had been elected president of the American Bar Association that year. By 1957, May Day had long since been appropriated by the Soviet Union as a day to celebrate not just labor but communism. So Rhyne’s proposal struck a chord in the White House as the Cold War entered its second decade.

On February 3, 1958, Dwight D. Eisenhower issued a presidential proclamation establishing Law Day. Eisenhower did it again on December 31, 1958, for the following year. Congress got in the act a couple of years later, although every succeeding president since Ike has followed suit.

The ABA has maintained its association with Law Day, too. This year, the bar association’s emphasis for the day is on the 14th Amendment, as I’ll explain in a moment.

The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was one of the so-called Reconstruction Acts, passed in the wake of the Civil War to codify in law what had been accomplished by Union troops on the battlefield. Ratified on July 9, 1868, it consists of five sections.

“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside,” Section I begins. “No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

In plain language, the amendment, which negated the Supreme Court’s notorious Dred Scott decision, accorded former slaves full citizenship. It wasn’t popular in the states of the former Confederacy, but ratifying it was a condition of having Southern delegates resume being seated in Congress.

As those issues recede into our historic memories, new questions arise about what the Constitution requires by “due process of law.” One example: Did the Obama administration violate this spirit, and perhaps the letter, of the 14th Amendment by essentially instructing colleges and universities to crack down on sexual assault by curbing the rights of the accused?

In other words, whether you believe in a “living” Constitution or a strict interpretation of the Founders’ intent, it’s undeniable that new issues arise relating to the meaning of our guiding texts. In the Trump era, to cite another example, nativist fears about “anchor babies” run up against the 14th Amendment’s insistence that “all persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside.”

Chief Justice John G. Roberts certainly didn’t weigh in on that controversy, but he did issue the following statement relating to today’s date:

“In celebration of Law Day, May 1, 2017, I encourage federal judges throughout the country to recognize the day and this year’s theme, ‘The Fourteenth Amendment: Transforming American Democracy,’ as we work together to advance public education about the constitutional values that define and shape our great nation.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com