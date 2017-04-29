Trump & the GOP: An Odd Couple Trying to Get Along

If the relationship between Donald Trump and Republicans has at times resembled an arranged marriage, the president and his party are so far trying to make it work.

As Trump on Saturday marks his first 100 days in office, his standing remains strong among self-identified Republican voters; and the professional Republican class in Washington has warmed to Trump even amid disarray in his young administration.

The broader American public continues to award Trump historically low marks for his presidency, with his job approval at 43.1 percent in the RealClearPolitics average. Republicans, however, have been more forgiving. A recent Washington Post/ABC News poll showed that 84 percent of Republicans approve of Trump’s job performance.

“He’s an unconventional president, but some conventions of politics generally hold, one of which is that the president is overwhelmingly supported by voters of his own party,” said Ryan Williams, a GOP strategist.

President Obama enjoyed much higher approval overall and among his own party at this stage in his first term, when 93 percent of Democrats approved of his presidency. But Trump and Republicans were an odd couple from the start.

During the Republican presidential primary, Trump’s rivals suggested he was not loyal to the party and its foundational policy stances; and Trump, for his part, was not shy to attack the Republican National Committee and GOP lawmakers. In October, as the infamous leaked “Access Hollywood” recording threatened to torpedo his campaign, the nominee sniffed at “disloyal” Republicans who dashed for the exits.

“They don’t know how to win,” Trump added in a tweet. “I will teach them!”

He delivered one lesson on Election Day by winning the White House. But Trump’s first 100 days in office have been less instructive, with embarrassing setbacks on many of his key campaign promises, including health care reform that would roll back Obamacare.

That misadventure laid bare some pesky Republican dynamics that even Trump has not been able to shift. In an interview this month with the Associated Press, he acknowledged that “the Republican Party has various groups, all great people. ... But some are moderate, some are very conservative.”

As the new leader of the party, Trump’s first 100 days in office have comprised a crash course in navigating those factions, with mixed results. His brief push for health care reform was a low point, with Trump failing to win over conservative lawmakers from districts where he won by decisive margins.

"The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast,” Trump tweeted last month. “We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018!"

The Freedom Caucus has since rejoined negotiations, signing off on a new compromise that remains under discussion among House Republicans, although a vote on the plan is uncertain. But those ongoing negotiations perhaps further highlight the fact that Trump has no tangible legislative progress to show for his presidency thus far.

“When you don’t elect a career swamp politician to be president, he might take a little time to get his bearings,” FreedomWorks President Adam Brandon said in a statement this week. “I think that’s what we’ve seen with President Trump; it is perfectly understandable.”

If the new president has fallen short of many policy goals, however, his evolution on certain policies have nevertheless heartened and reassured some Washington Republicans.

As a candidate, Trump rarely hesitated to sacrifice the party’s sacred policy cows, including free trade and lower government spending.

"Donald Trump is a repudiation of Republicans," the comedian Jon Stewart told Charlie Rose following the election.

But those lines in the sand have softened with Trump in the White House.

NATO has gone from “obsolete” in Trump’s estimation during the campaign to “no longer obsolete.” The president decided that he would not label China as a currency manipulator, as he promised during the campaign. This week, Trump threatened to withdraw from NAFTA but reconsidered, instead deciding he would renegotiate the trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.

“I do change, and I am flexible, and I'm proud of that flexibility,” Trump said earlier this month, following his authorization of the airstrike on Syria.

A surprising share of Trump’s own party has drawn the same conclusion, with just 71 percent of Republicans saying Trump “follows a set of consistent principles,” according to the Washington Post/ABC News poll.

The poll did not ask respondents whether they viewed Trump’s ideological fluidity as a positive or negative quality. But, said former Trump campaign adviser Barry Bennett, the president’s supporters “are not looking for an ideology. They’re looking for change.”

“We’re used to dealing with dogma and ideology,” Bennett added, “and he’s here about transaction.”

But Trump’s flexibility likely also reflects his learning curve since arriving in Washington, where he now works closely with Republican leaders and consults the party’s policy experts.

"Some of the things that were said during the campaign, I think he now knows simply aren't the way things ought to be," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Newsmax this month. "He's learning the job."

Some Republicans in Washington nevertheless fear that Trump is not learning fast enough. In an interview earlier this month with the Washington Examiner, McConnell conceded that he’d “like to see the president in better shape politically," pointing to the history of major losses for a president’s party in the first midterm election. Republican fortunes will likely rise or fall next year on Trump’s success or failure in office.

“It’s really hard for a party to maintain an identity separate from its leader,” said one Republican strategist.

Trump is already signaling that he is taking the midterms seriously and is willing to work on behalf of Republican candidates: On Friday, he will travel to the Atlanta area to headline a fundraiser for Karen Handel, the GOP opponent in an unexpectedly heated special election to replace former Rep. Tom Price, now secretary of Health and Human Services.

Acting as a Republican Party figurehead is another new role for Trump and one he continues to grow into. One hundred days in, some of the party is likewise still growing comfortable with him.

“The only problem he ever had was inside the Beltway,” Bennett continued. “Outside the Beltway, all the polling shows there’s zero problem. And I think Washington is getting used to him.”

One positive sign in that vein, Bennett said: “The number of people going on CNN to criticize him is way down.”

“I think he is more representative of what the Republican Party looks like today,” Bennett added.