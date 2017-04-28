A Democratic 'Contract With America'

This past Sunday, media outlets released a slew of new polls showing President Trump’s popularity continuing its downward slide, most especially among independents.

But buried in one report was something jaw-dropping for Democrats. Pollsters revealed that if the 2016 presidential election were held today, voters wouldn’t change their mind.

Trump would still beat Hillary Clinton.

For some in my Democratic Party – especially those in the “resistance” wing – this latest news is nothing short of a gut punch. After all, there’s not a single arrow in the party’s quiver that we haven’t slung at the Trump administration. Consider the efforts of:

Data show that the media have produced an avalanche of negative stories about Trump – both before and after the election – along with his family, Cabinet choices, executive orders, and proposed legislation.

Leaders in the Senate and House have launched a series of bipartisan investigations into Trump and his alleged collusion with Russia.

Intelligence community. National security officials briefed a dossier of unverified allegations against Trump knowing it would leak to the press. Later, unnamed officials shared classified intelligence with journalists to embarrass the new president.

Interest groups. Democratic lawyers have filed a lawsuit laying the groundwork for Trump’s impeachment based on his tangled web of business interests.

Grassroots organizers. Democrats have raised record funds, published “how to protest” guides, and recruited large numbers of 2018 congressional candidates. They’ve also organized marches of scientists and women as a political show of force.

Party leaders and intellectuals: The Democratic National Committee installed a new party chairman who claims that Trump didn’t actually win the election. Meanwhile, leading party intellectuals have concluded that Trump won because of racial and gender

And yet, despite this barrage, polls show that voters are still inclined to give Trump the presidency.

How could this be? How is it possible that Trump – with his well-documented shortcomings and policy reversals – might still win a national election?

Part of the answer is something Democrats have been reluctant to acknowledge: We ran a deeply flawed candidate in 2016. Fair or not, Clinton was weighted down with over 30 years of political baggage, scandals, and a generally unlikeable demeanor.

Separate polling bears this out. Trump actually loses to a generic, unnamed Democrat even though he continues to beat leaders like Clinton and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

So is our path forward as simple as swapping out “bad” candidates like Clinton for “good” ones?

Unfortunately, no.

For years, the party has been losing power across the country. This has led to the fewest number of Democrats holding state legislatures, governorships, and federal offices since the 1920s.

Simply put, we have become disconnected from the hearts and minds of America’s voters. Polls show that we’re even more out of touch than Trump or the GOP.

We’re not the first to walk this path, of course. In the 1930s, Republicans were bounced from power following their disastrous response to the Great Depression. Their minority status lasted, more or less, for 60 years.

In 1994, Republicans understood that they had a serious problem that required a wholesale remaking of the party. Their answer was the “Contract With America,” which laid out a new Republican vision for the country.

The result? They captured the House and Senate.

It’s time for Democrats to do the same.

In the weeks after Trump’s election, moderate Democrats (and a few sensible Republicans) came together to draft what we’ve called “Our American Oath.” Similar to the Contract With America, the plan outlines 10 broad policy objectives that Democrats should use to rally the party – and the nation.

The plan includes focus on:

Clean government. We must adopt a constitutional amendment adopting term limits and a lifetime ban on elected officials serving as lobbyists.

Fair trade. Unions have long argued that shipping jobs abroad would ruin far too many families and communities. NAFTA and the WTO must be renegotiated.

Economic vitality. We support rebuilding America’s infrastructure to facilitate job growth and protect the health of our people. Meanwhile, we must address the economic fallout of automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence.

Education. We staunchly support public education but also believe in nonprofit charter schools where communities want them.

Energy. The elites of both parties have shipped our children off to wars for oil. No more. It’s time to rebuild our energy economy based solar, wind and natural gas.

National security. We embrace the goal of making countries democratic, but not by the barrel of a gun. Next, our fight against terrorism must address the radical Islamic ideology that pours from Saudi Arabia while emphasizing that most Muslims are peaceful.

Corporate America. Big corporations often chase profits at the expense of the American worker. We will fight any efforts to roll back common-sense rules to keep businesses honest.

Environment. The Iroquois tribe had it right – every decision should be based on how it might impact the well-being of seven generations in the future.

Social issues. The government doesn’t belong in our bodies, our bedrooms, or our churches. So long as our choices don’t require taxpayer resources, it’s no one’s business but our own.

Social safety net. We understand that the government can be a force for good if it’s directed properly. Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and the Affordable Care Act are prime examples of that. Still, reforms are needed.

These principles are not exhaustive but they reflect the core values of most Democrats – and many Americans. Over the next two years, we propose that likeminded grassroots organizations work together to draft legislation to move these ideas forward and present them to our fellow citizens in a full court public press.

Will there be disagreement as we shape Our American Oath? You bet. But make no mistake, we must move forward as quickly as possible.

Otherwise, these most recent polls forecast a painful truth: No matter what Democrats throw his way, Trump’s America will be the new America.