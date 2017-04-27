The Trump Economy at 100 Days: Under Construction

President Trump’s advisers boasted about a “Trump doctrine” in foreign policy this week, but in the lead-up to his administration’s 100-day benchmark, the president and his lieutenants made no attempt to assert a “Trump economy.”

The president’s fiscal checklist -- lower taxes, less regulation, and revamped trade deals – remains aspirational and incomplete, offering few tangible bragging rights.

Trump applauds reports of rising economic confidence, and what he describes as corporate executives’ enthusiasm for his business-focused approach to governing.

He points to manufacturing jobs he says he single-handedly kept inside the United States. (In contrast, the president has not commented on recently announced layoffs at an Illinois mine run by the American Coal Company; at Fortune 500 giant Coca-Cola; retailer J. Crew; or sports broadcaster ESPN, to name companies in the midst of cost-cutting.)

Trump’s top aides argue his newly unveiled tax reform priorities, which were loosely described at the White House Wednesday, have a single goal: “We are trying to stimulate business investment,” White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn said.

Even as the president has sidestepped official economic statistics this spring, he’s eagerly drawn sharp contrasts with the 44th president. Trump pointed to President Obama’s final year, arguing via Twitter that the U.S. economy in 2016 under his Democratic predecessor was subpar.

“The U.S. recorded its slowest economic growth in five years (2016),” he tweeted Wednesday. “GDP up only 1.6%. Trade deficits hurt the economy very badly.”

During his campaign, Trump told voters that Obama’s economic stewardship was “a disaster.” What he did not say was that the “Obama economy” he is now steering represents 6 ½ years of continuous job growth in the wake of the Great Recession.

Trump’s economic promises, especially to those living in the Midwestern Rust Belt, bowed to voter insecurities that have been evident for decades. Those fears are more acute because of trends that Washington cannot halt: globalization, automation, declining wages, and a chasm between the wealthiest in America and a shrinking middle class.

He vowed to revive coal mining, unleash thousands of oil pipeline jobs, get rid of government red tape and costly regulations, give laid-off blue-collar Americans new opportunities to secure high-wage work, and fight for what he called a “Buy American, Hire American” approach to economic renewal.

Since taking office, Trump has used his executive authority and some new legislation to impose requirements on federal agencies and departments. In many cases, the president ordered studies and reports that he will use to bolster bigger policy changes later on.

As a candidate, Trump questioned the accuracy of federal economic indicators, calling government data “phony,” particularly the official unemployment rate (which fell to 4.5 percent in March). Just weeks into his presidency, however, he shed his skepticism about government indicators. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, asked in early March about the president’s trust in a positive February jobs report released by the Labor Department, said, “I talked to the president prior to this, and he said to quote him very clearly: `They may have been phony in the past, but it’s very real now.’”

In the absence of a breakthrough budget accord, fixes for Obamacare, tax changes, and a spending stimulus (such as Trump’s proposed $1 trillion in infrastructure spending), the president’s economic record is a question mark.

“I think it is perfectly plausible that the majority of the legislative window in a Trump administration has already passed,” economist Jason Furman, who served as chair of Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers, told RealClearPolitics.

“In your second year, Congress is focused on its re-election. In your third year, you’ve almost always lost seats, and so if you want to do something, you have to do it in your first year, and a lot of the first year has elapsed,” he said.

Furman predicted job growth will slow down over the next year or two, in part because the United States is at near full employment. Such projections will impact lawmakers’ appraisal of Trump’s economic proposals.

“Their incompetence is good news,” Furman quipped.

Some experts believe the administration’s policies, if enacted, would slow rather than rev U.S. growth. Immigration restrictions, tax giveaways to corporate America, and rising deficits and exploding debt are used as examples.

Last month, the Congressional Budget Office issued a report that predicted an economically devastating percentage of accumulated debt as measured against gross domestic product within a decade.

“If current laws generally remained unchanged, federal debt as a percentage of GDP would reach unprecedented levels because the gap between spending and revenues would continue to widen,” the agency wrote. “Debt would rise to 89 percent of GDP by 2027, and eight years later, in 2035, it would surpass the peak of 106 percent recorded in 1946.”

On a bipartisan basis, those dire projections give observers pause.

“Unfortunately, it seems the administration is using economic growth like magic beans -- the cheap solution to all our problems. But there is no golden goose at the top of the tax cut beanstalk, just mountains of debt,” Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, said in a statement Wednesday following the release of the administration’s one-page tax reform outline.

MacGuineas pointed to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s exuberant prediction that Trump’s tax proposals, if enacted, would lead to economic growth of 3 percent or higher. That outlook is important to another feature of the administration’s projections: the belief that lower taxes stimulate corporate commitments that would create more jobs and lead to higher wages, while adding tax revenues to federal coffers.

“The economic plan under Trump will grow the economy and will create massive amounts of revenues, trillions of dollars in additional revenues,” Mnuchin told reporters Wednesday while describing the president’s goal to cut corporate and individual tax rates, eliminate most deductions (including those for retirement savings and medical expenses), do away with the estate tax and the alternative minimum tax, and double the standard deduction for individuals and married couples.

Although voters are divided about Trump’s performance as president (his job approval, according to the RealClearPolitics Poll Average, is 42.6 percent), Americans say they feel generally optimistic about the country: Six in 10 think economic conditions in the United States are good, the highest response to that question since May 2007, and an improvement since January, according to a CNN/ORC poll released Wednesday.

Trump is eager to exploit that optimism, hoping it might influence Republicans in Congress who have their eyes on next year’s elections.

The president also looks to corporations – large and small, domestic and international – willing to place bets on manufacturing and capital investment, especially in anticipation of what Trump says is a Washington power base receptive to corporate needs.

“All I want to say to the president is, open the door wider. Let’s do more business,” said Huifeng Chang, senior vice president and chief financial officer based in Jiangsu, China, for Canadian Solar Inc., an energy company with several hundred employees in the United States.

“We want to invest more capital, do more business, offer more jobs,” he told RCP via email during a round of business meetings with administration officials this week. “In that sense, we share the same mission with the president -- hire American, buy American -- because the U.S. is the best place to grow business. The question is how to make it happen, and make it happen quickly,” he said.