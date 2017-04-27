Big Swings, Few Hits in GOP Lawmakers' First 100 Days

In January, top Republicans on Capitol Hill laid out a 200-day agenda rather than a 100-day one for the year, wary of the many complications and delays that could ensnare their legislative priorities of health care and tax reform in the early months of the Trump administration.

Now, as the president hits his 100-day mark and lawmakers hit the halfway point on their legislative timeline, the lack of progress is causing frustration and raising concern about meeting the goals laid out at the beginning of the Trump presidency.

“The real challenge hasn’t been Trump; it’s been our failure as a Republican conference to do the work we said we’d do,” said Rep. Tom Cole. “We’re working at it, and maybe we can get there.”

Republicans are quick to point out their wins in the first 100 days of the Trump era: voting to confirm Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, which took changing the Senate rules regarding filibusters, and getting Trump to sign legislation gutting 13 administrative regulations from the end of President Obama’s tenure using the Congressional Review Act -- something that had only been done once before.

“Frankly, we’ve gotten a lot done here,” Sen. Steve Daines said.

But on the big agenda items, Republicans have faltered. They were forced to cancel a vote last month on their legislation repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act because it lacked GOP support, and bickering and finger-pointing resulted in the subsequent weeks. There has been significant movement this week that gives lawmakers hope legislation can still be salvaged after lengthy negotiations between conservatives and more centrist Republicans. An amendment granting states waivers to remove some of the Obamacare regulations earned the support Wednesday of lawmakers in the House Freedom Caucus, who mostly opposed the first iteration of the bill. That backing moved the GOP whip count much closer to having the necessary support to pass the bill.

But questions remain as to whether that support will ultimately secure passage. Several more centrist-leaning Republicans who had opposed the bill said they remained opposed, and a vote had not be scheduled as of Wednesday, with little clarity on whether the changes earned enough Republican votes to pass the measure. If the legislation does pass the House, it still faces significant hurdles in the Senate, and some lawmakers have expressed frustration at the new developments.

“This has been a big exercise in blame-shifting, no doubt,” said Rep. Charlie Dent, arguing that the Freedom Caucus was aiming to put the onus on moderate Republicans who oppose the bill. Dent is one of those who remains a “no” vote. “As far as I understand, this bill is going to be gutted in the Senate with or without this amendment.”

Amid the scramble to patch together a coalition to pass health care, Republicans have in many ways moved on to their proposals to reform the tax code, the other significant legislative push planned for this year. Trump released a broad outline of a proposal Wednesday that would significantly lower rates, but it lacked substantial detail, including whether, or how, the cuts would be offset to allow them to pass Congress through budget reconciliation with only Republican support.

The White House proposal received a warm reception from congressional leaders -- Speaker Paul Ryan, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Orrin Hatch, and Rep. Kevin Brady released a joint statement praising its “principles” and “guideposts." But while they agree broadly, the devil is in the details, and there are significant hurdles ahead as the GOP delves deeper into legislating its tax proposals.

And while the original 200-day plan included tax reform by August, Republicans on Capitol Hill have admitted in recent weeks that that timeline is likely to slip well past the 200-day marker. Brady, chairman of the tax-writing committee in the House, said earlier this week his goal was to complete the legislation this year.

As the two major legislative priorities either languish or remain in the early stages, the rest of the legislative achievements have been relatively sparse. Trump has signed 29 pieces of legislation -- something the White House touted as a major victory ahead of the 100-day mark. Thirteen have been Congressional Review Act measures.

The others include: a law codifying an existing government program; two different laws encouraging women to pursue science and technology careers; four bills appointing people to different boards; two naming Veterans Affairs facilities; one establishing Vietnam Veterans Day; another establishing a location for the Desert Storm War Memorial; and, the first legislation Trump signed, a waiver for his defense secretary, a former general, to serve in that position.

Of the more substantive bills that have become law, one authorized NASA funding, one authorized programs to improve weather forecasting at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, one expanded a Veterans Affairs program, and another law authorized the Government Accounting Office to obtain records to audit federal agencies.

At a press conference Wednesday morning, Ryan praised those laws -- in particular the Congressional Review Act measures the president signed -- as major accomplishments.

“We have undertaken some very big reforms to tackle entrenched problems,” Ryan said. “There is a lot of work left to do, but under the president’s leadership, this unified government has made a solid start.”

Democrats take a different view. They have spent the week leading up to the 100-day milestone holding a flurry of press conferences and other events to point to what they view as a lack of GOP accomplishments.

“I don’t think there’s any question that this has been less than stellar in terms of governing,” said Rep. Joe Crowley, the Democratic conference chairman. “They have an overwhelming majority here in the House … a working majority in the Senate, and they control the White House. I think the president’s gone through a learning curve and continues to do that. It may be some time before he understands the legislative process and the limited powers of the presidency.”

Many Republicans dismissed the question of Trump’s -- and their own -- accomplishments at this point in his administration. Sen. Lindsey Graham -- who along with Sen. John McCain dined with Trump earlier this week -- said the 100-day mark “means nothing.”

“It takes time,” Graham said. “What are you looking for? Are you looking for him to fix all of these problems in 100 days? That’s ridiculous.”

Indeed, many pointed out the original timeline, set at a January retreat, was to complete the most significant legislative overhauls by August. They argued that if progress on health care and taxes hasn’t been made by the time lawmakers depart for their annual recess in the summer, the level of concern will be significantly higher.

“I think we’re going to have to show marked progress in the next 100 days on all those issues,” said Sen. John Thune, the third-ranking Republican in leadership. “I think you’ll see that. I hope we ultimately get some legislative wins.”

Rep. Mark Walker, chairman of the conservative Republican Study Committee, spoke to the pressure of the next 100 days more bluntly.

“If we get to August and we’ve not been able to accomplish any of this, then yeah, I would be overwhelmingly disappointed,” Walker said. “I hope that’s not the case. I don’t want to be doom and gloom. I’m still confident, hopeful that we can.”