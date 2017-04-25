Gutting EPA Is a Threat to Our Health

Decades ago, industrial pollution caused the Cuyahoga River to catch fire in Ohio. Smog blanketed cities from one end of America to the other. Chemical pesticides were sickening people and poisoning animals.

In response, a Republican president created the Environmental Protection Agency in 1970, charged by Congress to safeguard clean air, water and lands.

What followed was historic progress that has improved our quality of life and actually saved lives by the hundreds of thousands.

Now, President Trump has proposed slashing EPA’s $8.14 billion budget by 31 percent. This comes on top of a 21 percent cut over the past six years, taking EPA’s funding to 1990 levels.

The new plan would lay off 25 percent of agency employees, eliminate more than 50 programs and curtail others on climate change, water quality, chemical safety and ''safe and sustainable water resources,'' according to the document, which was leaked to the Washington Post in early April.

This meat-ax approach would be dangerous to our health and the well-being of our children. We cannot afford to abandon the historic progress we are making together. We must not return to an era when mercury, smog, lead, carbon pollution, hazardous wastes, acid rain, sulfur and nitrogen oxides, radon and pesticides galore went unregulated. To curtail testing our water, or monitoring our air quality, is to court disaster.

The looming budget cuts are part of an unprecedented assault by this administration and congressional Republicans on the agency and on our environment.

Leading that charge is Scott Pruitt, the EPA administrator. As Oklahoma’s attorney general, he sided with industrial polluters in more than a dozen lawsuits meant to block the agency from carrying out its mission. Some Republican lawmakers, led by Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, are even pushing legislation to abolish the agency altogether.

But taking America’s top environmental steward off the beat cannot be more misguided or dangerous. EPA, after all, is the only agency out there completely dedicated to protecting our health and environment.

The agency’s Superfund program, for instance, has reduced the incidence of congenital abnormalities in infants by as much as 25 percent for those living near cleaned-up sites, a National Bureau of Economic Research study in 2011 found.

And the highly popular and widely trusted Energy Star program, jointly implemented with the Department of Energy, has been identifying the most energy efficient products since 1992, helping businesses and families save more than $30 billion a year in energy bills while significantly reducing the dangerous carbon pollution that’s driving global climate change.

And all across America, EPA is cleaning up contaminated “brownfields” – former industrial sites laden with toxic waste, often near low-income communities and people of color. Last year alone, the agency cleaned up 218 such sites. Doing so is real work that has generated more than 100,000 jobs nationwide since the program began in 1995. At the same time, property values near cleaned-up sites have increased, and governments have gained new tax revenues.

Drawing on science and the law, EPA in recent years devised a Clean Power Plan to significantly reduce carbon pollution from our coal-fired power plants, which fuels climate change. In late March, however, President Trump issued an executive order to begin undoing the plan, which threatens to leave a more dangerous planet for our children and all future generations.

The work of protecting our health and our environment, to be sure, is never done. The crises of dangerous drinking water in Flint, Mich., and Charleston, W.Va., are only the latest reminders.

But EPA’s work is vital. Since its creation, the agency averts tens of thousands of premature deaths and hundreds of thousands of asthma attacks, bronchitis cases and other illnesses – each and every year. It has made our waters safer for fishing, swimming, and drinking. It has cut air pollution by 70 percent – while our economy has more than tripled in size, proving environmental protection and economic growth go hand in hand — in red, purple and blue states alike.

It’s no wonder that more than 60 percent of Americans want EPA’s powers preserved or strengthened, a Reuters/Ipsos poll in January found. Even Trump’s own backers support environmental protections, according to a survey conducted by the Glover Park Group.

Protecting people from pollution is a core American value. This is no time to retreat from our commitment to leave a cleaner, healthier environment for our children and future generations.

If EPA is blocked from carrying out its mission, brace yourselves: The water coming out of your tap or the air you breathe may not be as safe as you thought.